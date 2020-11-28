JK High Court Admit Card 2020 Released @jkhighcourt.nic.in, Download Jr Assistant, DEO and Computer Operator Call letter Here

JK High Court Admit Card 2020: High Court of Jammu and Kashmir (J & K High Court) has released the admit card for the post of Online Examination for the posts of Junior Assistant, Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Computer Operator. Eligible and interested candidates can download J & K High Court Admit Card from the official website i.e.jkhighcourt.nic.in.

JK High Court Admit Card Link is available below. The candidates can also download their JK High Court Exam Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

It is to be noted, Candidates who have applied Off-line for the said posts will be able to download their admit cards from the same link from Tomorrow (29 Nov 2020) 10:00 AM onwards.

JK High Court Admit Card Download Link for Jr Assistant, Data Entry operator and Computer Operator

How to Download JK High Court Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir - jkhighcourt.nic.in Click on the link - Click here to Download the admit cards for Online Examination for the posts of Junior Assistant, Data Entry operator and Computer Operator. under ‘News and Notification’ Tab of the homepage A new window will where you need to enter your ‘Roll Number’ Click on ‘Login’ Button Download JK High Court Call Letter 2020

Candidates can check the details of the exam such as date , time and venue on their admit card.