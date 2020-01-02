J&K High Court Notification 2020 for Recruitment in different categories withdrawn, Check Official updates here

The High court of Jammu and Kashmir has withdrawn the recruitment notification for posts in different categories (Non-Gazetted) on 31 December 2019. As per the notice issued by Lieutenant Governor’s administration, “It is hereby notified for information of all the concerned that the advertisement Notice No. 09/2019 dated 26.12.2019, whereby applications were invited for different posts in Non-Gazetted category in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir stands withdrawn with immediate effect”.

The recruitment notification was issued, on 26 Dec on J&K High Court's official website, jkhighcourt.nic.in. Around 30 vacancies were available for appointment to the post of Senior Scale Stenographer/ Jr. Scale Stenographer/Steno-typist/Compositor/ Electrician/Driver-II/ Driver in Level SL-1 in the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir. The applications were invited from the candidates across India after nullification of Articles 370 and 35A which means candidates who belong from any part of India were able to apply for the posts.

The advertisement reads “The applicants who do not belong to UT's of J&K and Ladakh shall submit their application to the Registrar General, J&K High Court, Jammu”.

After the release of the notification, many recommendations are made on the recruitment process. As per the media reports, the Union Territory hiring agency had suggested “separate employment policy” for J&K and the PSC, headed by Mr. Deva, had suggested that local language test for applying for jobs in J&K. It is also suggested that candidates should be living in the state for at least 15 years in order to apply for the jobs in J&K.

The last date for submitting of applications was 31 January 2020. The selection would be made as per J&K Reservation Rules 2005.

Withdrawn Notice - J&K High Court Notification for Recruitment in different categories

J&K High Court Notification 2020 for Recruitment in different categories