JK Police Constable PET PST Date 2022(Out) @jkpolice.gov.in, Download PDF Here

Jammu & Kashmir Police has released PET/PST schedule for the Constable posts on its official website-jkpolice.gov.in. Download PDF here.

JK Police Constable PET PST Date 2022: Jammu & Kashmir Police has released PET/PST schedule for the recruitment of Constable vacancies in 02 Border/02 Women Battalions in J&K Police. All those candidates who have qualified for the PET/PST round for the above posts can download the JK Police Constable PET PST Date 2022 from the official website of JK Police. i.e. jkpolice.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, Jammu & Kashmir Police will conduct the PET/PST for the Constable vacancies in 02 Border/02 Women Battalions from 05 May 2022 onwards.

Candidates who have qualified successfully for the PET/PST round should note that Jammu & Kashmir Police will release the details notification regarding the event schedule in due course of time.

The PET/PST Admit Card will be released by Jammu & Kashmir Police on its official website in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with the official website for details in this regards.

You can download the JK Police Constable PET PST Date 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download JK Police Constable PET PST Date 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of JK Police. i.e. jkpolice.gov.in. Go to the notice under the ‘Recruitment’ Tab.

Click on the notification that reads ‘Conduct of PET/PST for the Post of Constables on the home page. You will get the PDF of the JK Police Constable PET PST Date 2022 in a new window. Download JK Police Constable PET PST Date 2022 and save it for future reference.

Alternatively you can download the JK Police Constable PET PST Date 2022 directly from the link given below.