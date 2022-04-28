JKP Constable Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download PET/PST Call Letter Here

JKP Constable Admit Card 2022 has been released by Jammu and Kashmir Police at jkpolice.gov.in. Candidates can download it from here.

JKP Constable Admit Card 2022 Download: Jammu and Kashmir Police has uploaded the admit card of the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the post of Constable in 02 Border Battalions at jkpolice.gov.in. Those who have applied for JKP Recruitment 2022 can download JKP Admit Card by visiting the official website. Also, JKP Constable Admit Card Link is given below in this article:

JKP Constable Physical Exam will be held on 05 May 2022. JKP Constable PET is qualifying in nature. The candidates who qualify in PET shall be eligible to appear for JKP Constable PST Round.

How to Download JKP Constable Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of JKP Click on ‘Download Admit Card for 02 Border Battalion (PET/PST).’ Now, click on ‘Click here to Login for PET Admit cards’ Enter your user name and password and login into your account Download JKP PET PST Admit Card

Jammu and Kashmir Police (JK Police) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for filling up 2700 Constable Posts in 02 Border/02 Women Constable from 04 March 2022 to 02 April 2022 through online mode at jkpolice.gov.in.