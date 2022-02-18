JKPSC CCE Mains Exam List 2022 Released @jkpsc.nic.in, Raise Objections Till Feb 22

Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released an important update for the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Mains Exam on its official website-jkpsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

JKPSC CCE Mains Exam List 2022 Download: Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released an important update regarding the list of candidates applied for the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Mains Exam. Commission has uploaded the list of candidates applied for the mains exam on its official website.

You can download the JKPSC CCE Mains Exam List 2022 from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download JKPSC CCE Mains Exam List 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) i.e. -jkpsc.nic.in/. Go the What's New Section on Home Page. Click on the link "Conduct of JK Combined Competitive Mains Examination 2021, Rejection thereof"given on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the JKPSC CCE Mains Exam List 2022 . You should take Print Out of the JKPSC CCE Mains Exam List 2022 and save a copy for future reference.



According to the short notice released, Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the list of candidates who have applied for the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Mains Exam and and were found deficient. Commission has released the list of candidates on its official website with details the reason of deficiency.

Candidates can raise their appeal before the Appellant Authority of the Commission by or before 22 February 2022 with a valid proof in support of the claim.

You can download directly the JKPSC CCE Mains Exam List 2022 Update from the link given below.

It is noted that Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will conduct the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Mains Exam from 08 to 17 March 2022.