JKPSC CCE Mains Hall Ticket 2022-23 Out @jkpsc.nic.in: Check Download Link

JKPSC CCE Mains Hall Ticket 2022-23: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has uploaded the admit card link for the Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2022 on 10 February 2023 on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear in the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination - 2022 scheduled from 20 February 2023 can download the JKPSC CCE Mains Hall Ticket 2022-23 through the official website (jkpsc.nic.in), by clicking on JKPSC CCE Admit Card.

Alternatively, the Admit Card for the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination - 2022 can be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: JKPSC CCE Mains Hall Ticket 2022-23





Candidates who have to appear in the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination - 2022 can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials including Online Application Form Number and Date of Birth to the link on the home page.

In case candidates are unable to download their admit card from the link given on the official website, they can contact the (Computer Section) J&K Public Service Commission, Solina Srinagar/Resham Garh Colony, Jammu, with a valid proof of having filled in Online Application form & Fee.

You can download the JKPSC CCE Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: JKPSC CCE Mains Hall Ticket 2022-23