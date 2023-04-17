JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 Registration Begins for 75 Posts, Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

JKPSC CCE Vacancy 2023: Online applications have been invited by JKPSC from qualified candidates for the 2023 Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination. Candidates can check all the details such as direct link to apply online, eligibility criteria & other details in the article below.

JKPSC CCE Vacancy 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has issued a notice inviting eligible candidates to apply online for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2023. The purpose of this exam is to select suitable candidates for various administrative services in Jammu and Kashmir. The JKPSC is responsible for conducting this competitive exam to recruit candidates for the civil services, police services, and other administrative services in the state.

To apply for the examination, candidates should visit the official website of JKPSC, jkpsc.nic.in, and submit their application form online on or before May 16, 2023. Only those candidates who meet the eligibility criteria mentioned in the notification are eligible to apply.

Applicants who have successfully submitted their application forms can make corrections or updates to their forms from May 17 to 19, 2023. It is advised to double-check all the information filled in the application form before submitting it, as any discrepancies or incorrect information can lead to disqualification.

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023

The Preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on July 23, 2023. The Main exam is scheduled to be held in the second week of November 2023. The candidates who qualify for the Preliminary exam will be called for the Main exam, and those who clear the Main exam will be invited for the Personality Test (Interview). The final selection of candidates will be based on their overall performance in all the stages of the examination.

It is important to note that candidates must read the official notification carefully before applying for the examination. The notification contains all the necessary information related to the exam, including eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus, important dates, and other important details. Candidates are advised to prepare well for the exam and stay updated with the latest information and notifications released by JKPSC.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their application form and other relevant documents for future reference. They can also contact the authorities through the contact details provided on the official website for any queries or concerns related to the recruitment process.

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023: Overview

The JKPSC has invited applications for the JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.







JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 Recruitment Authority Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission Posts Name Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, J&K Accounts Service & Police Service Mode of Application Online Application Starts Already Commenced Last Date to Apply May 16, 2023 Exam Date July 23, 2023 Selection process Examination & Document Verification

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023: Exam Date

According to the notification issued by JKPSC, the examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on July 23, 2023. Moreover, the mains examination is scheduled to be held in 2nd Week of November.

JKPSC CCE 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: JKPSC CCE 2023 Notification

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 Qualification

The JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released on its official website. Candidates can check the eligibility below

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 Age Limit

Candidates must not be aged more than 32 years to apply for the recruitment announced by JKPSC. It is to be noted that the age relaxation will be applicable as per the government guidelines.

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 Educational Qualification

Applicants are required to possess a bachelor's degree from a recognized university in India or from a foreign university that has been declared equivalent to a recognized university degree by the government in consultation with the Commission.

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 Vacancy

JKPSC CCE Vacancy 2023 has announced a total of 75 job openings for positions of Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, J&K Accounts Service & Police Service . Here's an overview of the vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification.

Service Number of vacancies Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service 25 J&K Accounts (G) Service 25 J&K Police (G) Service 25





JKPSC CCE Vacancy 2023 Application Form

As per the notification, the online application process for these vacancies has started and the last date to apply is May 16, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the Commission's official website, jkpsc.nic.in.

How to apply for JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023?

Candidates are required to follow the steps given below to apply online for the JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 for Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, J&K Accounts Service & Police Service once the application process begins

Go to the official website jkpsc.nic.in. On the homepage, navigate to the Recruitment tab and click on "Jobs/Online Application". Click on the Combined Competitive Preliminary tab. Register on the website by providing the required details and login to your account. Fill up the application form with accurate details and upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee through the available payment modes. After reviewing the details, click on the "Submit" button to complete the application process. It is recommended to take a printout of the application form for future reference.

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 Direct Link to Download Application Form

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online

The application process has already commenced and the last date to apply is May 16, 2023. The candidates must read the instructions given on the official notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application form and pay the applicable fee online as per the instructions provided on the website.