JKPSC PO Mains Admit Card 2023 Out @jkpsc.nic.in: Check Download Link Here

JKPSC PO Mains Admit Card 2023: The Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission has released the mains admit cards for the post of Prosecuting Officer on its official website. JKPSC is set to conduct the Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination-2022 on May 31, 2023 across the state.

All those candidates who have qualified in the Prosecuting Officer prelims exam held earlier can download the admit card for mains exam round from the official website of Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission-jkpsc.nic.in.

Alternatively you can download the mains admit card for mains exam round for the Prosecuting Officer posts directly through the link given below.

The Commission will conduct the J and K Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination-2022 on May 31, 2023 across the state. Earlier the Commission has announced the list of qualified candidates in the prelims exam for the PO post on its official website.

As per the selection process for the Prosecuting Officer post, candidates qualified in the prelims exam are able to appear in the mains exam.

Candidates who are to appear in the mains exam round should note that the Commission has uploaded the admit card download link for mains exam on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.

You can download your admit card after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: JKPSC PO Mains Admit Card 2023