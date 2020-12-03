JKSSB Admit Card 2020 for Steno/Jr Assistant Released @jkssb.nic.in, Download Tabla Assistant Hall Ticket Here

JKSSB Admit Card 2020 for Steno/Jr Assistant: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card of the Computer Based Written Test examination for the posts of Jr Scale Stenographer and Jr Assistant, Various Cadres and applied for the post of Tabla Assistant. The candidates who have qualified the Steno/Type Test can download JKSSB Steno Admit Card from the official website of JKSSB i.e. jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB Admit Card Link is available below. The candidates can download JKSSB Jr Assistant Admit Card, directly, through the link using their Application No. and DOB.

JKSSB Admit Card Download Link

As per JKSSB Notice, “In case a candidate does not find his/her Admit Card, he/she must represent before Secretary, J&K Services Selection Board, Sehkari Bhawan, Panama Chowk, Jammu and Administrative Officer, J&K Services Selection Board Parrary Pora, Srinagar along with evidence in support of his/her claim. No claim or representation shall be entertained after 10th of December, 2020.”

JKSSB Steno/Jr Assistant Exam is scheduled to be held on 15 December 2020 (Sunday). A total of 789 candidates are shortlisted to appear in the online exam. The candidates can check the list of shortlisted candidates and exam details through the link below:

JKSSB Steno/Jr Assistant Exam Details

How to Download JKSSB Admit Card for Jr Scale Stenographer and Jr Assistant ?