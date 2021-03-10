JKSSB Admit Card 2021 Out @jkssb.nic.in, Download SI, Depot Assistant, Class IV, Field Assistant and Other Posts Hall Ticket Here

JKSSB Admit Card 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the post of SI (Sub-Inspector), Depot Assistant, Assistant Compiler, Class-IV, Assistant Store Keeper, Field Assistant and Field Supervisor Mushroom, against advertisement number 03/2020. Candidates can download JKSSB Hall Ticket from the official website of JKSSB - jkssb.nic.in.

How to Download JKSSB Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of JKSSB i.e. jkssb.nic.in Click on the link ‘Admit Card/Hall Ticket for Computer Based Test (CBT) for PM Package posts under Notification No 03 of 2020’ given at the bottom left corner of the homepage A new page will open where you need to provide your Application Number, Date of Birth and Captcha Code Click on 'Login' Button Download JKSSB Admit Card 2020

JKSSB Exam will be conducted from 28 March 2021 to 04 April 2021 as follow:

Name of Post Exam Date Assistant Store Keeper, Field Assistant and Field Supervisor Mushroom 28 March 2021 Depot Assistant, Class 4 29 and 30 March 2021 SI 31 March and 01 April 2021 Assistant Compiler 02, 03, 04 April 2021

JKSSB Exam Pattern

The Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set in English only. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

A total of 1997 vacancies are available under Notification No 03 of 2020. The online application process for the was started from 7 December 2020 and ended on 25 January 2021.