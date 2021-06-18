JK Police SI Recruitment 2021: Office of LG Approved 800 Vacancies on Twitter, Check Details Here

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is soon going to start the recruitment process for the post of Sub-Inspector in Jammu and Kashmir Police (JK Police). Details Here

JK Police SI Recruitment 2021 Notification: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is soon going to start the recruitment process for the post of Sub-Inspector in Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKPolice). Today, i.e. on 18 June 2021, The Office of Lt. Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha, on its official twitter handle, has confirmed the recruitment of 800 Sub-Inspector in Jammu and Kashmir Police.

According to his tweet, “Today approved the proposal of recruitment of 800 Sub Inspectors in Jammu Kashmir Police.”

“In historic reform of recruitment process, Services Selection Board (SSB) to carry out the selection process of all Non-Gazetted level posts in Police, Prisons and Fire & Emergency Services departments now. The selections to the posts will be based on written and physical test”.

“Common seniority for all directly recruited Sub Inspectors in the Executive & Armed Wings through a combined examination for ensuring smooth career progression”.

He further added recruitment of 25000 more jobs in various public or government sector in the state for the empowerment of the youth. His tweet reads, “The UT administration is moving ahead in direction of expediting the process for recruitment of the 25,000 promised jobs in the public sector/government departments to empower the youths of Jammu and Kashmir”.

Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website of JKSSB (https://jkssb.nic.in) or JK Police (http://jkpolice.gov.in) for latest updates regarding the JK SI 2021.

Important dates:

Starting Date of Application - to release soon

Last Date of Application: to release soon.

J&K Police Vacancy Details:

Sub-Inspector - 800 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for JK Police SI Posts

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be a graduate. Candidates can check more details, once the notification is released.

Selection Process for JK Police SI Posts



The selection will be done on the basis of

Physical Efficiency Test Physical Standard Test Written Examination Viva-Voce/Personality Assessment Exam

How to Apply for JK SI Recruitment 2021 ?



The candidates can apply for the posts once the notice is released.