JKSSB Recruitment 2021, 927 Vacancies Notified for JE, Draftsman, Junior Steno and Other Posts, Apply Online @jkssb.nic.in

How to apply for JKSSB Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 24 February 2021 to 24 March 2021. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification before applying any of post.

What is the age required for JKSSB Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must not have attained 40 years of age. There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms.

What is the last date for JKSSB Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 24 March 2021.

What is the starting date for JKSSB Recruitment 2021?

The online application for recruitment to the posts through the online mode at jkssb.nic.in from 24 February 2021 onwards at jkssb.nic.in.

How many vacancies have been announced for JKSSB Recruitment 2021?

Around 927 vacancies notified for Junior Engineer, Draftsman, Junior Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Mechanic, Electrician, Driller, Steno Typist, Cashier, Cleaner, Senior Horticulture Technician, Foreman, Laboratory Technician & Others.