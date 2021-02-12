JKSSB Recruitment 2021, 927 Vacancies Notified for JE, Draftsman, Junior Steno and Other Posts, Apply Online @jkssb.nic.in
JKSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification out at jkssb.nic.in for 927 Vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Jammu and Kashmir J&K Services Selection Board has invited applications for recruitment to the post of JE, Draftsman, Junior Steno and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 24 March 2021.
Around 927 vacancies notified for Junior Engineer, Draftsman, Junior Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Mechanic, Electrician, Driller, Steno Typist, Cashier, Cleaner, Senior Horticulture Technician, Foreman, Laboratory Technician & Others. The online application for recruitment to the posts through the online mode at jkssb.nic.in from 24 February 2021. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 24 February 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 24 March 2021
JKSSB Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Jal Shakti - 465 Posts
- Horticulture - 345 Posts
- Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs - 41 Posts
- Hospitality & Protocol Department - 2 Posts
- Information - 74 Posts
JKSSB Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Jal Shakti - Junior Engineer (Civil) - 03 Years Diploma in Civil Engineering from Government recognized Institute/Indian University, Degree in Civil Engineering or AMIE Section(A&B) India.
- Draftsman (Civil) - 02 years Draftsman Training Course Certificate /Diploma from any Government recognized Institute.
- Junior Stenographer, Junior Scale Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Junior Stenographer - Graduation from any recognized University having minimum speed of 65 and 35 words per minute in shorthand & typewriting respectively; Six months certificate course in computer applications from a recognized institute.
- Junior Assistant - Graduation from any recognized University with knowledge of type writing having not less than 35 words speed per minute; Six months certificate course in Computer Application from recognized Institute.
- Mechanic/Electrician/Driller/Junior Stenographer - Matriculation or equivalent with ITI Certificate in Mechanical/Electrician/ Trade.
- Steno-Typist - Graduation from any recognized University. having a minimum speed of 60 and 45 words per minute in shorthand and typewriting respectively.
- Driver - Minimum Matric and Maximum 10+2 having valid HGV/PSV driving License.
- Cashier - Graduation from any recognized University with knowledge of type writing having not less than 35 words speed per minute; 06 months certificate course in Computer application from a recognized institute.
- Cleaner - Matric pass and Cleaner chit holder.
- Senior Horticulture Technician - B.Sc. Horticulture OR B.Sc. Agriculture with Horticulture as a major subject.
- Canning Instructor - Degree/Diploma in Food Processing or Fruit Preservation from any recognized University/Institute.
- Junior Culture Assistant - Matric or above with sufficient experience in any one of the following musical instrument Violin, Sitar, Harmonium, Tabla, Sarangi, Rabab, Drum, Flute. Preference will be given to those who are proficient vocalists.
JKSSB Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Download JKSSB Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF
Online Application Link - to active on 24 February
How to apply for JKSSB Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 24 February 2021 to 24 March 2021. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification before applying any of post.
JKSSB Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
- Fee payable: Rs 350/-