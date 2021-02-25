JMRC Result 2020-21 Out, Download Jaipur Metro for Station Controller (SC)/ Train Operator (TO) Selection List and Cut-Off @transport.rajasthan.gov.in

JMRC Result 2020-21: Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation Limited (JMRCL) has released the selection list of the candidates qualified of Computer Based Test (CBT), held on 26 November 2020, for the post of Station Controller / Train Operator. Candidates can download Jaipur Metro Result from the official website - transport.rajasthan.gov.in.

JMRC Result Link is given below. Candidates can also download JMRC Station Controller / Train Operator Result, directly, login in the link:

JMRC Result Download Link

A total of 41 candidates have been short listed for Psychometric Test/ Interview. JMRC Psychometric Test/ Interview shall be intimated in due course.

JMRC Cut-Off

General (Open Competition) - 80.00

Scheduled Caste ( SC) - 65.25

Scheduled Tribes (ST) - 67.50

OBC – Non Creamy Layer - 75.00

Economically Weaker Section - 75.00

More Backward Class - 69.50

Ex-Servicemen - 48.50

How to Download JMRC Result 2020 ?