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JoSAA Round 5: Expected Closing Ranks for CSE, AI, and More at Top NITs

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 16:24 IST

JoSAA is expected to release the Round 5 closing ranks on July 16, 2026. These ranks will serve as a final cutofss before seats get transferred to CSAB rounds. Check the tables below for Round 4 closing ranks as well expected Round 5 ranks for top NITs 

JoSAA Round 5 Expected Closing Ranks
JoSAA Round 5 Expected Closing Ranks

JoSAA Round 5 Expected Cutoff for Top 10 NITs: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the JoSAA Round 5 Cutoff 2026 on July 16, 2026. As the Round 5 cutoffs might be the final allocations to the NIT admissions, these closing ranks will be considered as the final cutoff trends.
Any seat that remains empty after Round 5 will move to the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB Special Rounds). Below we have provided the Round 4 closing ranks of top NITs along with the expected closing ranks.

JoSAA Round 5 Expected Cutoff for Top 10 NITs

As per the analysis of the round-wise cutoffs released by JoSAA, the top colleges are NIT Calicut, NIT Rourkela, MNNIT Allahabad, NIT Trichy, NIT Surathakal, NIT Warangal, MNIT Jaipur, NIT Jalandhar, NIT Surat, and VNIT Nagpur. The top courses offered by these colleges are CSE, AI, CSE (AI and Data Science,) IT, ECE, etc. Continue reading the article; check the Round 4 closing rank as well as expected closing ranks for Round 5.

JoSAA Round 4 Closing Ranks for Top NITs

As per the data released by JoSAA for Round 4, NIT Trichy, NIT Surathakal and NIT Warangal have closed their computer science and engineering programmes at the ranks of 1331, 1727 and 2401, respectively. Check the table below for the round 4 closing ranks as well as the round 5 expected closing ranks of top NITs.

Institute

Academic Program Name

Closing Rank Round 4

Round 5 (Expected)

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

Computer Science and Engineering 

1331

1331 - 1414

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

Computer Science and Engineering 

1727

1727 - 1794

National Institute of Technology, Warangal

Computer Science and Engineering 

2401

2401 - 2448

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

Artificial Intelligence 

2445

2445 - 2468

National Institute of Technology, Warangal

Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Data Science) 

2891

2891 - 2930

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

Information Technology 

2918

2918 - 2955

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

Electronics and Communication Engineering 

2983

2983 - 3006

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

Electronics and Communication Engineering 

3762

3762 - 3785

National Institute of Technology, Rourkela

Computer Science and Engineering 

3901

3901 - 3931

National Institute of Technology, Warangal

Electronics and Communication Engineering 

4284

4284 - 4307

National Institute of Technology, Rourkela

Electronics and Communication Engineering 

4661

4661 - 4684

National Institute of Technology, Rourkela

Artificial Intelligence 

4960

4960 - 4983

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

Electrical and Electronics Engineering 

5080

5080 - 5103

National Institute of Technology Calicut

Computer Science and Engineering 

5466

5466 - 5560

Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur

Computer Science and Engineering 

5606

5606 - 5629

Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur

Artificial Intelligence and Data Engineering 

6159

6159 - 6182

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

Electrical and Electronics Engineering 

6420

6420 - 6443

Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur

Computer Science and Engineering 

7031

7031 - 7054

National Institute of Technology Calicut

Electronics and Communication Engineering 

7406

7406 - 7429

National Institute of Technology, Warangal

Electrical and Electronics Engineering 

7714

7714 - 7737

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

Mechanical Engineering 

8256

8256 - 8279

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad

Electronics and Communication Engineering 

8431

8431 - 8454

National Institute of Technology, Rourkela

Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering 

8667

8667 - 8690

Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur

Electronics and Communication Engineering 

8790

8790 - 8813

National Institute of Technology, Rourkela

Electrical Engineering 

8977

8977 - 9000

Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat

Computer Science and Engineering 

9244

9244 - 9267

Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur

Electronics and Communication Engineering 

10495

10495 - 10518

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad

Electrical Engineering 

10977

10977 - 11000

National Institute of Technology Calicut

Electrical and Electronics Engineering 

11116

11116 - 11139

Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat

Artificial Intelligence 

11292

11292 - 11315

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

Mechanical Engineering 

11600

11600 - 11631

Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar

Computer Science and Engineering 

12324

12324 - 12347

Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur

Electrical Engineering 

13085

13085 - 13108

National Institute of Technology, Warangal

Mechanical Engineering 

13122

13122 - 13145

Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat

Electronics and Communication Engineering 

13966

13966 - 13989

National Institute of Technology, Rourkela

Mechanical Engineering 

13996

13996 - 14019

Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar

Information Technology 

14717

14717 - 14740

Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur

Electrical and Electronics Engineering 

15283

15283 - 15306

Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar

Data Science and Engineering 

15616

15616 - 15639

Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar

Electronics and Communication Engineering 

16308

16308 - 16331

National Institute of Technology Calicut

Mechanical Engineering 

16885

16885 - 16908

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

Civil Engineering 

18609

18609 - 18632

Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat

Electrical Engineering 

19434

19434 - 19457

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad

Mechanical Engineering 

19860

19860 - 19883

Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar

Electrical Engineering 

20975

20975 - 20998

Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur

Mechanical Engineering 

21062

21062 - 21085

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

Civil Engineering 

22372

22372 - 22395

National Institute of Technology, Warangal

Civil Engineering 

24468

24468 - 24491

National Institute of Technology, Rourkela

Civil Engineering 

25227

25227 - 25250

Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat

Mechanical Engineering 

26960

26960 - 26983

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad

Civil Engineering 

32016

32016 - 32039

National Institute of Technology Calicut

Civil Engineering 

32861

32861 - 32884

Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur

Civil Engineering 

33473

33473 - 33653

Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur

Civil Engineering 

37076

37076 - 37099

Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat

Civil Engineering 

40956

40956 - 40979

Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar

Civil Engineering 

43500

43500 - 43672

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Jul 14, 2026, 16:24 IST

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