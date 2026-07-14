JoSAA Round 5: Expected Closing Ranks for CSE, AI, and More at Top NITs

JoSAA Round 5 Expected Cutoff for Top 10 NITs: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the JoSAA Round 5 Cutoff 2026 on July 16, 2026. As the Round 5 cutoffs might be the final allocations to the NIT admissions, these closing ranks will be considered as the final cutoff trends.

Any seat that remains empty after Round 5 will move to the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB Special Rounds). Below we have provided the Round 4 closing ranks of top NITs along with the expected closing ranks.

JoSAA Round 5 Expected Cutoff for Top 10 NITs

As per the analysis of the round-wise cutoffs released by JoSAA, the top colleges are NIT Calicut, NIT Rourkela, MNNIT Allahabad, NIT Trichy, NIT Surathakal, NIT Warangal, MNIT Jaipur, NIT Jalandhar, NIT Surat, and VNIT Nagpur. The top courses offered by these colleges are CSE, AI, CSE (AI and Data Science,) IT, ECE, etc. Continue reading the article; check the Round 4 closing rank as well as expected closing ranks for Round 5.