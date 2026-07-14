JoSAA Round 5: Expected Closing Ranks for CSE, AI, and More at Top NITs
JoSAA is expected to release the Round 5 closing ranks on July 16, 2026. These ranks will serve as a final cutofss before seats get transferred to CSAB rounds. Check the tables below for Round 4 closing ranks as well expected Round 5 ranks for top NITs
JoSAA Round 5 Expected Cutoff for Top 10 NITs: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the JoSAA Round 5 Cutoff 2026 on July 16, 2026. As the Round 5 cutoffs might be the final allocations to the NIT admissions, these closing ranks will be considered as the final cutoff trends.
Any seat that remains empty after Round 5 will move to the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB Special Rounds). Below we have provided the Round 4 closing ranks of top NITs along with the expected closing ranks.
JoSAA Round 5 Expected Cutoff for Top 10 NITs
As per the analysis of the round-wise cutoffs released by JoSAA, the top colleges are NIT Calicut, NIT Rourkela, MNNIT Allahabad, NIT Trichy, NIT Surathakal, NIT Warangal, MNIT Jaipur, NIT Jalandhar, NIT Surat, and VNIT Nagpur. The top courses offered by these colleges are CSE, AI, CSE (AI and Data Science,) IT, ECE, etc. Continue reading the article; check the Round 4 closing rank as well as expected closing ranks for Round 5.
JoSAA Round 4 Closing Ranks for Top NITs
As per the data released by JoSAA for Round 4, NIT Trichy, NIT Surathakal and NIT Warangal have closed their computer science and engineering programmes at the ranks of 1331, 1727 and 2401, respectively. Check the table below for the round 4 closing ranks as well as the round 5 expected closing ranks of top NITs.
|
Institute
|
Academic Program Name
|
Closing Rank Round 4
|
Round 5 (Expected)
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
1331
|
1331 - 1414
|
National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
1727
|
1727 - 1794
|
National Institute of Technology, Warangal
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
2401
|
2401 - 2448
|
National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
2445
|
2445 - 2468
|
National Institute of Technology, Warangal
|
Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Data Science)
|
2891
|
2891 - 2930
|
National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
|
Information Technology
|
2918
|
2918 - 2955
|
National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
2983
|
2983 - 3006
|
National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
3762
|
3762 - 3785
|
National Institute of Technology, Rourkela
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
3901
|
3901 - 3931
|
National Institute of Technology, Warangal
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
4284
|
4284 - 4307
|
National Institute of Technology, Rourkela
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
4661
|
4661 - 4684
|
National Institute of Technology, Rourkela
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
4960
|
4960 - 4983
|
National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|
5080
|
5080 - 5103
|
National Institute of Technology Calicut
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
5466
|
5466 - 5560
|
Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
5606
|
5606 - 5629
|
Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur
|
Artificial Intelligence and Data Engineering
|
6159
|
6159 - 6182
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|
6420
|
6420 - 6443
|
Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
7031
|
7031 - 7054
|
National Institute of Technology Calicut
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
7406
|
7406 - 7429
|
National Institute of Technology, Warangal
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|
7714
|
7714 - 7737
|
National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
8256
|
8256 - 8279
|
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
8431
|
8431 - 8454
|
National Institute of Technology, Rourkela
|
Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering
|
8667
|
8667 - 8690
|
Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
8790
|
8790 - 8813
|
National Institute of Technology, Rourkela
|
Electrical Engineering
|
8977
|
8977 - 9000
|
Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
9244
|
9244 - 9267
|
Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
10495
|
10495 - 10518
|
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad
|
Electrical Engineering
|
10977
|
10977 - 11000
|
National Institute of Technology Calicut
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|
11116
|
11116 - 11139
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
11292
|
11292 - 11315
|
National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
11600
|
11600 - 11631
|
Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
12324
|
12324 - 12347
|
Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur
|
Electrical Engineering
|
13085
|
13085 - 13108
|
National Institute of Technology, Warangal
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
13122
|
13122 - 13145
|
Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
13966
|
13966 - 13989
|
National Institute of Technology, Rourkela
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
13996
|
13996 - 14019
|
Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar
|
Information Technology
|
14717
|
14717 - 14740
|
Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|
15283
|
15283 - 15306
|
Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar
|
Data Science and Engineering
|
15616
|
15616 - 15639
|
Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
16308
|
16308 - 16331
|
National Institute of Technology Calicut
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
16885
|
16885 - 16908
|
National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
|
Civil Engineering
|
18609
|
18609 - 18632
|
Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat
|
Electrical Engineering
|
19434
|
19434 - 19457
|
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
19860
|
19860 - 19883
|
Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar
|
Electrical Engineering
|
20975
|
20975 - 20998
|
Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
21062
|
21062 - 21085
|
National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
|
Civil Engineering
|
22372
|
22372 - 22395
|
National Institute of Technology, Warangal
|
Civil Engineering
|
24468
|
24468 - 24491
|
National Institute of Technology, Rourkela
|
Civil Engineering
|
25227
|
25227 - 25250
|
Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
26960
|
26960 - 26983
|
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad
|
Civil Engineering
|
32016
|
32016 - 32039
|
National Institute of Technology Calicut
|
Civil Engineering
|
32861
|
32861 - 32884
|
Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur
|
Civil Engineering
|
33473
|
33473 - 33653
|
Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur
|
Civil Engineering
|
37076
|
37076 - 37099
|
Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat
|
Civil Engineering
|
40956
|
40956 - 40979
|
Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar
|
Civil Engineering
|
43500
|
43500 - 43672
Senior Executive - Editorial
Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.