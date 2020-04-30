JPSC 6th Result & Marksheet 2020 released @jpsc.gov.in of Mains exam: Get Direct Link Here

JPSC 6th Result & Marksheet: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has declared the JPSC 6th Result along with the Marksheet of the JPSC Civil Services Mains Exam on its official website jpsc.gov.in. Candidates can now download their JPSC 6th Marksheet by visiting the website. Moreover, we have shared below the direct link on which candidates can check their marks of the Jharkhand JPSC Civil Services examination. Candidates simply need to enter their Roll Number and Date of Birth to get to know the marks obtained in JPSC Mains exam.

JPSC 2020 Exam Updates

Earlier on April 21, 2020, the JPSC had released the JPSC 6th Result 2016 for recruitment of 326 vacancies in State Administrative Services. A total of 325 canddiates were declared as passed in the exam, of which, 86 are General category candidates, 34 belong to ST quota, 15 to SC quota and 8 to OBC quota. The final results were announced on the basis of JPSC Interview which was held during 24 February 2020 - 6 March 2020. It took five years for the Jharkhand Commission to release the final results of the JPSC 6th Recruitment 2016 due to controversies.

JPSC Civil Services Marksheet 2020 - Direct Link

How to download JPSC 6th Marksheet 2020?

Step 1: Visit jpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Marks of CCSME-2016, Advt. No.23/2016 link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth along with Captcha Code

Step 4: Download your marksheet and save it for future reference

JPSC Recruitment 2020 Cancelled

The JPSC Civil Service Recruitment is carried out by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission to fill vacancies in Class I and II of the Jharkhand State Administration. The recruitment is carried out in three phases:

-Prelims Exam

-Mains Exam

-Interview

Earlier on 26th February 2020, the Jharkhand Commission had released notification for the JPSC 7th Recruitment 2020 for the years 2017/2018/2019. However, the commission later on cancelled the recruitment after the departments had withdrawn their request for filling vacancies.

Candidates should frequently check the website of the JPSC to get updates about the JPSC Notification about new recruitment or results of previous exams.