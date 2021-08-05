JPSC Civil Service Admit Card 2021 Expected Soon, Exam Date Announced @jpsc.gov.in

JPSC is conducting the exam for Combined Civil Services Exam 2021 (CCE 2021) on 12 September 2021. Admit Cards are Expected Soon.

JPSC Civil Service Admit Card 2021: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has announced the exam date of Combined Civil Services Exam 2021 (CCE 2021) for recruitment to the the post of Deputy Collector, Police Sub Inspector, District Coordinator, Jail Superintendent, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Jharkhand Education Service II, Junior Registrar, Assistant Registrar, Assistant Director, Planning Officer and Probation Officer on its website -jpsc.gov.in. As per the notice, JPSC Civil Service Exam 2021 will be held tentatively on 12 September 2021.

JPSC Civil Service Admit Card is also expected to be released soon. Candidates can download JPSC CCE Admit Card, once released, from the official website.

JPSC Civil Service Exam Pattern

The examination shall comprise of two compulsory papers of 200 marks each, namely:

General Studies -I

General Studies -11

Each paper will be of 2 hours duration.

The question papers will be set both in Hindi and English

JPSC Civil Service Syllabus

General Studies Paper-I:

History of India and Indian National Movement. Geography of India. Indian Polity and Governance. Economic and sustainable Development Science & Technology

General Studies Paper-II:

General Science. General Mental Ability. Current Events of State, National and International Importance.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for Mains Exam. Selection list for the Main Examination shall be prepared on the basis of total marks obtained in both the papers.

Candidates who obtain minimum qualifying marks of 40% considered by the Commission while preparing the selection list for Main (Written) Exam and for preparing the merit list for the purpose of Interview Test

JPSC had invited applications for the recruitment of 252 vacancies from 15 February to 25 March 2021.