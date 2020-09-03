Study at Home
Search

JPSC Exam Calendar 2020 New Released @jpsc.gov.in, Check JPSC AE, AO and Other Exam/Interview Dates Here

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has uploaded the revised exam/interview calendar on its official website jpsc.gov.in. The  calendar contains the new exam and interview dates for various posts

Sep 3, 2020 19:55 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
JPSC Exam Calendar 2020
JPSC Exam Calendar 2020

JPSC Exam Calendar 2020 New Released @jpsc.gov.in, Check AE, AO and Other Exam Dates Here

JPSC Exam Calendar 2020: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has uploaded the revised exam/interview calendar on its official website jpsc.gov.in. The  calendar contains the new exam and interview dates for various posts including 6th Deputy Collector (Limited), Scientific Officer, Assistant Engineer, Combined Civil Service Exam, Account Officer, Assistant Director/Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer, Assistant Public Prosecutor and Assistant Town Planner. The candidates can check the exam dates and the interview for the said exam through the table given below and start preparing for the exams/interview accordingly.

JPSC Exam Calendar 2020

 

Exam Name

Exam Type/interview

JPSC Exam Dates

Exam Duration

6th Deputy Collector Limited (Personnel Department)

Written

10 October and 11 October 2020

2 Days

Assistant Director/ Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer   -2015 (Agriculture Animal Husbandry Co-operation Department)

Written

12 - 16 October 2020

5 Days

Scientific Officer (Mines and Geology Department)

Interview

27 October 2020

1 Day

Assistant Engineer (RCD/WRD/DW & SD)

Mains

06 November to 08 November 2020

3 Days

Combined Civil Services Exam 2017 (Personnel Department)

Prelims

01 November 2020

1 Day

Account Officer (Urban Development Department)

Written

11 December to 13 December 2020

3 Days

Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical)

Mains

05 December to 07 December 2020

3 Days

Assistant Public Prosecutor -2018 (Home Department)

Interview

07 December to 11 December and  14 December to 18 December 2020

7 Days

Assistant Town Planner (Urban Development Department)

Written/Interview

Dates to be finalized after Document Verification Round

-

As per the JPSC Exam Notice, the exam dates are tentative and liable to change as per the circumstances.

Download JPSC Calendar 2020

 

Related Stories