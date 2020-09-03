JPSC Exam Calendar 2020 New Released @jpsc.gov.in, Check JPSC AE, AO and Other Exam/Interview Dates Here

JPSC Exam Calendar 2020 New Released @jpsc.gov.in, Check AE, AO and Other Exam Dates Here

JPSC Exam Calendar 2020: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has uploaded the revised exam/interview calendar on its official website jpsc.gov.in. The calendar contains the new exam and interview dates for various posts including 6th Deputy Collector (Limited), Scientific Officer, Assistant Engineer, Combined Civil Service Exam, Account Officer, Assistant Director/Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer, Assistant Public Prosecutor and Assistant Town Planner. The candidates can check the exam dates and the interview for the said exam through the table given below and start preparing for the exams/interview accordingly.

Exam Name Exam Type/interview JPSC Exam Dates Exam Duration 6th Deputy Collector Limited (Personnel Department) Written 10 October and 11 October 2020 2 Days Assistant Director/ Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer -2015 (Agriculture Animal Husbandry Co-operation Department) Written 12 - 16 October 2020 5 Days Scientific Officer (Mines and Geology Department) Interview 27 October 2020 1 Day Assistant Engineer (RCD/WRD/DW & SD) Mains 06 November to 08 November 2020 3 Days Combined Civil Services Exam 2017 (Personnel Department) Prelims 01 November 2020 1 Day Account Officer (Urban Development Department) Written 11 December to 13 December 2020 3 Days Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Mains 05 December to 07 December 2020 3 Days Assistant Public Prosecutor -2018 (Home Department) Interview 07 December to 11 December and 14 December to 18 December 2020 7 Days Assistant Town Planner (Urban Development Department) Written/Interview Dates to be finalized after Document Verification Round -

As per the JPSC Exam Notice, the exam dates are tentative and liable to change as per the circumstances.

