JPSC Exam Calendar 2020 New Released @jpsc.gov.in, Check JPSC AE, AO and Other Exam/Interview Dates Here

JPSC Exam Calendar 2020 New Released @jpsc.gov.in, Check AE, AO and Other Exam Dates Here
JPSC Exam Calendar 2020: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has uploaded the revised exam/interview calendar on its official website jpsc.gov.in. The calendar contains the new exam and interview dates for various posts including 6th Deputy Collector (Limited), Scientific Officer, Assistant Engineer, Combined Civil Service Exam, Account Officer, Assistant Director/Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer, Assistant Public Prosecutor and Assistant Town Planner. The candidates can check the exam dates and the interview for the said exam through the table given below and start preparing for the exams/interview accordingly.
JPSC Exam Calendar 2020
|
Exam Name
|
Exam Type/interview
|
JPSC Exam Dates
|
Exam Duration
|
6th Deputy Collector Limited (Personnel Department)
|
Written
|
10 October and 11 October 2020
|
2 Days
|
Assistant Director/ Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer -2015 (Agriculture Animal Husbandry Co-operation Department)
|
Written
|
12 - 16 October 2020
|
5 Days
|
Scientific Officer (Mines and Geology Department)
|
Interview
|
27 October 2020
|
1 Day
|
Assistant Engineer (RCD/WRD/DW & SD)
|
Mains
|
06 November to 08 November 2020
|
3 Days
|
Combined Civil Services Exam 2017 (Personnel Department)
|
Prelims
|
01 November 2020
|
1 Day
|
Account Officer (Urban Development Department)
|
Written
|
11 December to 13 December 2020
|
3 Days
|
Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical)
|
Mains
|
05 December to 07 December 2020
|
3 Days
|
Assistant Public Prosecutor -2018 (Home Department)
|
Interview
|
07 December to 11 December and 14 December to 18 December 2020
|
7 Days
|
Assistant Town Planner (Urban Development Department)
|
Written/Interview
|
Dates to be finalized after Document Verification Round
|
-
As per the JPSC Exam Notice, the exam dates are tentative and liable to change as per the circumstances.