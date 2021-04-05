JRBT Group C and Group D Admit Card 2021 Released @jrbtripura.com, Exam on 24 April, Download Here

JRBT Group C and Group D Admit Card 2021: Joint Recruitment Board Tripura (JRBT) has released admit card for the post of Group C and Group D. Candidates who applied for JRBT Group C and Group D recruitment examination can download the admit card through the official website of JRBT.i.e.jrbtripura.com.

JRBT Admit Card 2021 Download Link is given below. The candidates can download the admit card by entering their application number, date of birth and other details. The exam for the aforesaid posts will be done on 24 April 2021. Candidates can directly download JRBT Group C and Group D Admit Card 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.jrbtripura.com. Click on JRBT Group C and Group D Admit Card 2021 flashing on the homepage. Enter Email ID/Phone Number, Password, Verification Code and click on submit button. The JRBT Group C and Group D Admit Card 2021 will be displayed. Download JRBT Group C and Group D Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

This drive is being done to recruit 4910 vacancies for Multi Tasking Staff posts, Group D in a non-technical category, Lower Division Clerk, Agricultural Assistant, Junior Multi Tasking Staff, and Junior Pump Operator in Group C Posts. The selection of the candidates will be done based on written test and interview. The candidates can download JRBT Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.

The facility of downloading admit card will be available till 17 April 2021. All candidates are advised to download JRBT Admit Card 2021 as soon as possible to avoid a last-minute rush on the official website.