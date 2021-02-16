JRBT Group C Recruitment 2021: 2410 Vacancies for LDC, MTS, Agriculture Assistant & Other Posts, Apply Online @employment.tripura.gov.in

How to apply for JRBT Group C Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 12 March 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the age limit required for JRBT Group C Recruitment 2021?

Candidates between the age group of 18 to 41 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification for JRBT Group C Recruitment 2021?

Candidates holding Madhyamik or equivalent exam passed from any recognized Board are eligible to apply.

What is the last date for JRBT Group C Recruitment 2021?

The online application for the recruitment of 2410 group c, non gazetted post is available in the JRBT online website.i.e.jrbtripura.com and the last date for filling up online application for Group C posts is 12 March 2021.

How many vacancies have been released for JRBT Group C Recruitment 2021?

A total of 2410 vacancies have been released for the post of Lower Division Clerk, Agriculture Assistant (Except TAFS Grade 3), Agriculture Assistant (TAFS Grade 3), Junior Operator (Pump) and Junior Multi Tasking Operator.