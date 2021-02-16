JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Last date for sending nominations - 14th February. Apply Now!

JRBT Group C Recruitment 2021: 2410 Vacancies for LDC, MTS, Agriculture Assistant & Other Posts, Apply Online @employment.tripura.gov.in

JRBT Group C Recruitment 2021 Notification out @employment.tripura.gov.in. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Feb 16, 2021 15:54 IST
JRBT Group C Recruitment 2021

JRBT Recruitment 2021: Joint Recruitment Board, Tripura (JRBT) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Lower Division Clerk, Agriculture Assistant (Except TAFS Grade 3), Agriculture Assistant (TAFS Grade 3), Junior Operator (Pump) and Junior Multi-Tasking Operator. The online application for the recruitment of 2410 group c,  non gazetted post is available on the JRBT online website.i.e.jrbtripura.com and the last date for filling up online application for Group C posts is 12 March 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of online application: 12 March 2021

JRBT Group C Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Lower Division Clerk - 1500 Posts
  • Agriculture Assistant  - 22 Posts
  • Agriculture Assistant (TAFS Grade 3) - 443 Posts
  • Junior Operator (Pump) - 236 Posts
  • Junior Multi-Tasking Operator (Uncommon) - 209 Posts

JRBT Group C Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Lower Division Clerk - Madhyamik or equivalent exam passed from any recognized Board and having knowledge of operating computer and proficiency in typing on a computer with a keyboard with an accurate speed of minimum 30 words in English per minute along with computer knowledge.
  • Agriculture Assistant, Agriculture Assistant (TAFS Grade 3) -  Madhyamik or equivalent exam passed from any recognized Board.
  • Junior Operator (Pump), Junior Multi-Tasking Operator (Uncommon) - Madhyamik or equivalent exam passed from any recognized Board and NCTC issued by NCVT in the concerned subject.

JRBT Group C Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 41 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download JRBT Group C Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF

JRBT Group C Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link

Official Website

JRBT Group C Recruitment 2021 Salary

  • LDC, Agriculture Assistant - PB 2, Pay Band Scale Rs. 5700 - Rs. 2400/- Grade Pay - Rs. 2200/-
  • Junior Operator (Pump), Junior Multi-Tasking Operator - PB 2, Pay Band Scale Rs. 5700 - Rs. 2400/- Grade Pay - Rs. 2100/-

How to apply for JRBT Group C Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 12 March 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

JRBT Group C Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • General - Rs. 300/-
  • SC/ST - Rs. 200/-
  • PwD - Exempted

