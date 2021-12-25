JSSC CGL 2022 Notification Released @jssc.nic.in, Check Vacancy, Qualification, Application Process & Details Here

JSSC CGL 2022 Notification has been released by Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) on jssc.nic.in. Check Vacancy, Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here.

JSSC CGL 2022: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts through Combined Graduate Level (CGL) against 956 vacancies. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the online mode from 29 December 2021 onwards. The last date of submitting the online applications is 27 January 2022.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of Online Application: 15 January 2022

Last date of online application: 14 February 2022

Fee Payment Last Date: 16 February 2022

Exam Date: Notified Soon

Admit Card: Notified Soon

JSSC CGL 2022 Vacancy Details

Post Name Total Post Assistant Branch Officer 384 Junior Secretarial Assistant 322 Block Supply Officer 245 Planning Assistant 5

JSSC CGL 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a graduate from a recognized University.

JSSC CGL 2022 Age Limit - 21 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt norms)

JSSC CGL 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test.

Download JSSC CGL 2022 Notification

How to apply for JSSC CGL 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online from 15 January to 14 February 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

JSSC CGL 2022 Application Fee