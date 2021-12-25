Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

JSSC CGL 2022 Notification Released @jssc.nic.in, Check Vacancy, Qualification, Application Process & Details Here

JSSC CGL 2022 Notification has been released by Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) on jssc.nic.in. Check Vacancy, Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Dec 25, 2021 14:29 IST
JSSC CGL 2022
JSSC CGL 2022: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts through Combined Graduate Level (CGL) against 956 vacancies. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the online mode from 29 December 2021 onwards. The last date of submitting the online applications is 27 January 2022.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of Online Application: 15 January 2022
  • Last date of online application: 14 February 2022
  • Fee Payment Last Date: 16 February 2022
  • Exam Date: Notified Soon
  • Admit Card: Notified Soon

JSSC CGL 2022  Vacancy Details

Post Name

Total Post

Assistant Branch Officer

384

Junior Secretarial Assistant

322

Block Supply Officer

245

Planning Assistant

5

JSSC CGL 2022  Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a graduate from a recognized University.

JSSC CGL 2022  Age Limit - 21 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt norms)

JSSC CGL 2022 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test.

Download JSSC CGL 2022 Notification

How to apply for JSSC CGL 2022?
Interested candidates can apply online from 15 January to 14 February 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

JSSC CGL 2022 Application Fee

  • General, OBC Candidates: Rs. 100/-
  • SC, ST Candidates: Rs. 50/

