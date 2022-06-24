JSSC JE Admit Card 2022 (Out) @jssc.nic.in: Download Jharkhand Diploma Level CCE Call Letter Here

JSSC JE Admit Card 2022 Link is available on jssc.nic.in: Candidates can download Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination Call Letter From Here

JSSC JE Admit Card 2022:Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has uploaded the admit card for the Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination 2021 (JTGLCCE-2022) for the post of Junior Engineer (JE). Candidates can download JSSC Admit Card from the official website - jssc.nic.in. JSSC JE Admit Card Link is available in this article below:

JSSC JE Exam will have multiple-choice questions. Each correct answer will be 3 marks and 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

How to Download JSSC JE Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of JSSC - jssc.nic.in Click on the link ‘Link for Admit Card of Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination–2021 and Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination–2021’ Enter your Application Number and Password Now, login into your account Downlod JSSC Diploma Level CCE Admit Card 2022

The exam is being conducted for filling up 285 Junior Engineer Posts for Civil/Mechanical and Electrical Trades. JSSC had invited the applications from 15 June 2022. The last date of application was 13 July 2022.

A total of 595 vacancies were notified of which 592 vacancies are for JH Technical Graduate Level Competitive Exam on regular basis and remaining 2 vacancies for backlog posts.

JH Technical Graduate Level Competitive Exam (Backlog)