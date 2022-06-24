JSSC JE Admit Card 2022 (Out) @jssc.nic.in: Download Jharkhand Diploma Level CCE Call Letter Here

JSSC JE Admit Card 2022:Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has uploaded the admit card for the Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination 2021 (JTGLCCE-2022) for the post of Junior Engineer (JE). Candidates can download JSSC Admit Card from the official website - jssc.nic.in. JSSC JE Admit Card Link is available in this article below:
JSSC JE Admit Card Download Link
JSSC JE Exam will have multiple-choice questions. Each correct answer will be 3 marks and 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.
How to Download JSSC JE Admit Card 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of JSSC - jssc.nic.in
- Click on the link ‘Link for Admit Card of Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination–2021 and Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination–2021’
- Enter your Application Number and Password
- Now, login into your account
- Downlod JSSC Diploma Level CCE Admit Card 2022
The exam is being conducted for filling up 285 Junior Engineer Posts for Civil/Mechanical and Electrical Trades. JSSC had invited the applications from 15 June 2022. The last date of application was 13 July 2022.
A total of 595 vacancies were notified of which 592 vacancies are for JH Technical Graduate Level Competitive Exam on regular basis and remaining 2 vacancies for backlog posts.
JH Technical Graduate Level Competitive Exam (Backlog)