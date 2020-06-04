Jute Corporation of India (JCI) Recruitment 2020 for Executive Posts

Jute Corporation of India (JCI) Recruitment 2020: The Jute Corporation of India Limited (JCI) has invited applications for the recruitment of Executives for post of Assistant Manager(HR), Assistant Manager (Finance) and Deputy Manager (Legal). Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format on or before 08 June 2020. Earlier, the last date of application was 30 March 2020.

Notification No.:10/2020

Last Date of Application - 08 June 2020

JCI Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager(HR) - 8 Posts

Assistant Manager (Finance) - 8 Posts

Deputy Manager (Legal)- 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Executive Posts

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager(HR) - Graduate or equivalent from a recognized University and 2 years’ experience in a similar capacity in a Public Sector Undertaking or a commercial /Industrial organization of repute

Assistant Manager (Finance) - B. Com (1st Class)/M. Com from a recognized University and 2 years’ experience in handling Commercial accounts in a PSU/large commercial Organization

Deputy Manager (Legal)- Degree in Law from a recognized University and Experience as a practicing Advocate before any District Court/High Court in Civil side(or) Experience in Legal profession being fully conversant in taxation, company, Labour, Arbitration in particular and general laws; proficiency in drafting agreements, conveyance deeds etc

Age Limit for Executive Posts

35 Years (Age Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women, as per Govt. Rules)

How to Apply for the Jute Corporation of India (JCI) Executive Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can submit the applications along with other necessary documents to "DGM (Personnel & Administration) The Jute Corporation of India Limited, 15N, Nellie Sengupta Sarani, Kolkata-700 087" on or before 08 June 2020.

Jute Corporation of India (JCI) Executive Recruitment Notification PDF

