JVNNL Technical Helper Result 2022 (Released) @energy.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Score Card and Cut 0ff Download Link

JVVNL Result 2022: Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) has uploaded the result of the exam for the post of Technical Helper. The organization has released the scores of all the applicants who attended the exam from 20 May to 26 May 2022. Candidates can download JVVNL Technical Helper Result from the official website i.e. www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl. Also, they can also download JVVNL Result through the direct link given below:

JVVNL Cut-Off 2022

The Pre - Examination was conducted in multiple shifts; marks scored by the candidates have been normalized. Such normalized marks have been used to qualify candidates for Mains Examination. The category wise cut-off marks of

candidates qualified for Mains Examination are as follows:

Non TSP Area

UR - 57.000000

SC - 56.42344

ST - 55.96331

BC - 57.00000

MBC - 57.00000

EWS - 52.00000

SAHARIJA - 17.09831

TSP Area

UR - 39.00000

SC - 39.00000

ST - 38.8932

JVVNL Technical Exam was held at Jaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Sikar and Alwa.

There were 100 objective-type questions on General Awareness and Technical Knowledge. Each question was allotted 1 mark. While every care has been taken in preparing the list of candidates shortlisted for Mains Examination, JVVNL reserves the right to rectify any inadvertent error or typographical/printing mistakes. Candidates may check their marks on the Nigam's website: http://energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl, www.energy.rajasthan.gOv.in/idvvnl by using his/her Registration No./Roll No. and Registered Password. Candidates are advised to regularly visit Nigam's official website for update.

