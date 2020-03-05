Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 339 Forest Guard Posts @ kfdrecruitment.in

Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment 2020: Karnataka Forest Department has invited applications for the recruitment of Forest Guard Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format from 16 March to 15 April 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application – 16 March 2020

Last Date of Application - 15 April 2020

Karnataka Forest Department Vacancy Details

Forest Guard – 339 Posts

Salary:

21400-500-22400-550-24600-600-27000-600-29600-750-32600-850-36000- 950-39800-1100-42000

Eligibility Criteria for Forest Guard Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

12th Passed

Age Limit:

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for Forest Guard Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of

How to Apply for Karnataka Forest Department Forest Guard Posts Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website from 16 March to 15 April 2020.

Karnataka Forest Department Forest Guard Recruitment Notification

Karnataka Forest Department Forest Guard Online Application

Official Website

Application Fee: