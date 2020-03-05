Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 339 Forest Guard Posts @ kfdrecruitment.in

Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment 2020: Karnataka Forest Department has invited applications for the recruitment of Forest Guard Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format from 16 March to 15 April 2020.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application – 16 March 2020
- Last Date of Application - 15 April 2020
Karnataka Forest Department Vacancy Details
Forest Guard – 339 Posts
Salary:
21400-500-22400-550-24600-600-27000-600-29600-750-32600-850-36000- 950-39800-1100-42000
Eligibility Criteria for Forest Guard Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
12th Passed
Age Limit:
For more information, check detailed notification given below
Selection Procedure for Forest Guard Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of
How to Apply for Karnataka Forest Department Forest Guard Posts Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website from 16 March to 15 April 2020.
Karnataka Forest Department Forest Guard Recruitment Notification
Karnataka Forest Department Forest Guard Online Application
Application Fee:
- Gen/ OBC – Rs. 120
- SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen – Rs. 45