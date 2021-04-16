Karnataka GDS Result 2021 Out @appost.in: Download Selection List Here for Gramin Dav Sevak Cycle 3

Karnataka GDS Result 2021: Indian Post, Karnataka Postal Circle has released the result for the post of Gramin Dak Sevek (GDS) on its official website. Candidates can download Karnataka Post Office GDS Result from the official website of India Post - appost.in.

Karnataka GDS Result Link is given below. A merit list of shortlisted candidates has been prepared by the India Post Office for Karnatak Region. The candidates can download Karnaka Postal Circle GDS Result, directly, through the link:

Karnataka GDS Result Download Link PDF

A total of 2436 candidates are shortlisted for Udupi, Tumkur, Shimoga, RMS Q DIVISION, Puttur, Nanjangud, Mysore, Mangalore, Mandya, Kolar, Kodagu, Hassan, Chitradurga, Chikmagalur, Vijayapura, Sirsi, RMS HB DIVISION, Raichur, Karwar, Haveri, Gulbarga,Gokak, Gadag, Dharwad, Chikodi, Bidar, Bellary, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Channapatna, Bangalore West, Bangalore South, Bangalore GPO and Bangalore East.

As per Karnatka GDS Result PDF - “The Selection is based on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the Recruiting Authority only”.

How to Download Karnataka GDS Result 2021 ?

Go to the official website of India Post i.e.appost.in. Click on the link that reads, ‘Karnataka (2443 Posts)’, given under the “Results Released” section of the homepage at the left corner. Download Karnatatka GDS Result PDF Check the details of the selected candidates

Karnataka Postal Circle had the online application for 2334 Gramin Dak Sevek (GDS) Posts in the month of December 2020 and January 2021.