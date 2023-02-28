Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher Result 2023: Check Graduate Primary Teacher Provisional Selection List, Direct Link to Download PDF List

Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher 2023 Provisional Selection List: Know here how to download Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher Provisional Selection List check name, Selection and other details and also check cut off list.

Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher 2023 Provisional Selection List: The Karnataka School Education Department has released the Provisional Selection list of candidates who appeared for Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher for 6-8 CLASSES -2022 GPTR 2022. The candidates who appeared for Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher can check their Name, Selection and other details in the Provisional Selection List and also check the cut off list released for various subjects. The result has been released for Bengaluru Division, Belagavi Division, Kalburgi and Mysore Division. Along with the provisional selection list, cutoffs for different subjects in different mediums have also been released.

The Provisional Selection list along with the cutoffs can be downloaded from the official website of Karnataka School Education Department at- https://schooleducation.kar.nic.in/

Candidates can download the Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher 2023 Provisional Selection List by following the steps given below

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Karnataka School Education Department of Medical Sciences at- https://schooleducation.kar.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage go to latest news section.

Step 3: Click on the link titled- “GPTR 2022” Provisional Selection List and Cutoff List.

Step 4: After clicking the link a PDF of Provisional Selection List will be displayed on the screen. Similarly Download the Cut Off list.

Step 5: Check your Name, Registration no. and Merit Score in Provisional Selection List.

Candidates can also download the Provisional Selection List from the direct links given below.

Direct Link to Download the Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher 2023 Provisional Selection List PDF for Bangalore Region

Direct Link to Download the Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher 2023 Provisional Selection List PDF For Belagavi Division

Direct Link to Download the Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher 2023 Provisional Selection List PDF For Kalburgi Division

Direct Link to Download the Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher 2023 Provisional Selection List PDF for Mysore Division

The Candidates whose name appears in the Provisional Selection List their candidature is provisional and subject to document verification. The recruitment drive aims to fill 15000 posts of Graduate Primary Teacher.