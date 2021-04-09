Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2021: 94 Vacancies Notified, Apply @karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in

Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2021 Notification is out at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in for 94 Vacancies. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 9, 2021 20:03 IST
Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2021
Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2021

Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2021: High Court of Karnataka has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 27 April 2021.

Advt. No.: HCRB/CJR 1/2021

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 26 March 2021
  • Last date for application submission: 27 April 2021

Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details:

  • Civil Judge- 94 Posts

Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must be the holder of a degree in Law granted by a University established by Law in India and must have been enrolled as an Advocate.

Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - maximum 38 years

Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2021  Salary -  Rs. 27700-770-33090-920-40450-1080-44770

Download Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

Karnataka Civil Judge Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The Competitive Examination for recruitment of Civil Judges shall consists of 3 stages i.e., (a) Preliminary Examination (b) Main Written Examination and (c) Viva-Voce. The marks secured in the Preliminary Examination is considered only for Eligibility for the Main Written Examination.

How to apply for Karnataka Civil Judge Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 27 April 2021. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Karnataka Civil Judge Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • Prelims: General Merit and Category-IIA/IIB/IIIA/IIIB: Rs. 500/-; SC/ST/Category-I - Rs. 250/-
  • Main Written Examination fee: Rs.1000/- (Rupees One Thousand only), SC/ST/Category-I- Rs.500/- (Rupees Five Hundred only).

Check Latest Government Jobs:

South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for CMP, Nursing Sister & House Keeping Asst Posts

 

 

FAQ

How to apply for Karnataka Civil Judge Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 27 April 2021. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the maximum age limit required for Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be above the age of 38 years of age.

What is the qualification required for Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be the holder of a degree in Law granted by a University established by Law in India and must have been enrolled as an Advocate.

What is the last date for Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 27 April 2021.

How many vacancies will be released for Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2021?

A total of 94 vacancies will be released for Civil Judge posts.
Job Summary
NotificationKarnataka High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2021: 94 Vacancies Notified, Apply @karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in
Notification DateApr 9, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionApr 27, 2021
CityBangalore
StateKarnataka
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next