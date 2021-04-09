Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2021: 94 Vacancies Notified, Apply @karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in

Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2021: High Court of Karnataka has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 27 April 2021.

Advt. No.: HCRB/CJR 1/2021

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 26 March 2021

Last date for application submission: 27 April 2021

Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details:

Civil Judge- 94 Posts

Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be the holder of a degree in Law granted by a University established by Law in India and must have been enrolled as an Advocate.

Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - maximum 38 years

Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 27700-770-33090-920-40450-1080-44770

Download Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

Karnataka Civil Judge Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The Competitive Examination for recruitment of Civil Judges shall consists of 3 stages i.e., (a) Preliminary Examination (b) Main Written Examination and (c) Viva-Voce. The marks secured in the Preliminary Examination is considered only for Eligibility for the Main Written Examination.

How to apply for Karnataka Civil Judge Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 27 April 2021. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Karnataka Civil Judge Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

Prelims: General Merit and Category-IIA/IIB/IIIA/IIIB: Rs. 500/-; SC/ST/Category-I - Rs. 250/-

Main Written Examination fee: Rs.1000/- (Rupees One Thousand only), SC/ST/Category-I- Rs.500/- (Rupees Five Hundred only).

