Karnataka Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 27 Junior Accountant, Postman & Other Posts

Karnataka Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: Karnataka Postal Circle has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Accountant, Postman and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 26 February 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for Karnataka Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: 17 January 2020

Last date for submission of online application for Karnataka Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: 26 February 2020

Karnataka Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Junior Accountant – 2 Posts

Postal Assistant – 11 Posts

Sorting Assistant – 4 Posts

Postman – 27 Posts

Karnataka Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Accountant – Candidates holding Bachelors Degree are eligible to apply for the post.

Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant – Candidates with 12th pass qualification from a recognized Board are eligible to apply.

Postman – Candidate must be 12th passed from a recognized Board.

Karnataka Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – Between 18 to 27 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Karnataka Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Salary

Junior Accountant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant – Rs. 25500-81100 in Level 4

Postman – Rs. 21700-69100 in Level 3

Karnataka Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Official Website



How to apply for Karnataka Postal Circle Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for Karnataka Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 by sending applications along with the documents to The Assistant Director (R&E) 0/0 Chief Postmaster General Karnataka Circle Bengaluru-560001 on or before 26 February 2020. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification PDF link for more details.

Karnataka Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General/OBC – Rs. 200/-

SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman – Nil

