NPCIL Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 102 Scientific Assistant & Technician Posts @npcilcareers.co.in

NPCIL Recruitment 2020: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is inviting applications for the recruitment to the post of Scientific Assistant/B and Technician/B at Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana Vill (GHAVPV). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NPCIL Scientific Assistant & Technician Recruitment 2020 on official website on or before 21 January 2020.

Notification Details

Advertisement Number - GHAVP/HRM/01/2020

Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Application Submission – 15 January 2020 from 10 AM

Last Date for Online Application Submission - 21 January 2020 till 5 PM

NPCIL Scientific Assistant & Technician Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 102

Scientific Assistant -B

Civil - 22

Mechanical - 21

Electronics & Communications / Electronics/ Instrumentation -06

Electrical -07

Technician-B

Surveyor -12

Draftsman - 01

Fitter/ Turner / Machinist -19

Electrician / Wireman - 07

Electronic Mechanic / Instrument Mechanic -07

Salary:

Scientific Assistant –B – Rs. 35,400 per month

Technician-B – Rs. 21,700/-

Age Limit:

Scientific Assistant –B – 18 to 30 years

Technician-B – 18 to 25 years

Selection Process for Scientific Assistant & Technician Jobs 2020

Selection will be done on the basis of the written examination (Computer Based Test/OMR). The test will be of two hours duration having Two Parts i.e. Part-I consisting of 60 questions from English, General Knowledge and quantitative aptitude and Part-II will be of 60 questions from respective disciplines

How to Apply for NPCIL Scientific Assistant & Technician Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website www.npcilcareers.co.in 15 January to 31 January 2020.

NPCIL Scientific Assistant & Technician Notification PDF

NPCIL Scientific Assistant & Technician Online Application

