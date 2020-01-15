NPCIL Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 102 Scientific Assistant & Technician Posts @npcilcareers.co.in

NPCIL Recruitment 2020: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is inviting applications for the recruitment to the post of Scientific Assistant/B and Technician/B at Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana Vill (GHAVPV). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NPCIL Scientific Assistant & Technician Recruitment 2020 on official website on or before 21 January 2020.
Notification Details
Advertisement Number - GHAVP/HRM/01/2020
Important Dates
- Starting Date for Online Application Submission – 15 January 2020 from 10 AM
- Last Date for Online Application Submission - 21 January 2020 till 5 PM
NPCIL Scientific Assistant & Technician Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 102
Scientific Assistant -B
- Civil - 22
- Mechanical - 21
- Electronics & Communications / Electronics/ Instrumentation -06
- Electrical -07
Technician-B
- Surveyor -12
- Draftsman - 01
- Fitter/ Turner / Machinist -19
- Electrician / Wireman - 07
- Electronic Mechanic / Instrument Mechanic -07
Salary:
- Scientific Assistant –B – Rs. 35,400 per month
- Technician-B – Rs. 21,700/-
Age Limit:
- Scientific Assistant –B – 18 to 30 years
- Technician-B – 18 to 25 years
Selection Process for Scientific Assistant & Technician Jobs 2020
Selection will be done on the basis of the written examination (Computer Based Test/OMR). The test will be of two hours duration having Two Parts i.e. Part-I consisting of 60 questions from English, General Knowledge and quantitative aptitude and Part-II will be of 60 questions from respective disciplines
How to Apply for NPCIL Scientific Assistant & Technician Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website www.npcilcareers.co.in 15 January to 31 January 2020.
NPCIL Scientific Assistant & Technician Notification PDF
NPCIL Scientific Assistant & Technician Online Application