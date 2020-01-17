PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2020 for 110 Assistant Engineer (AE) Trainee Posts through GATE 2019, Apply Online @powergridindia.com

PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2020: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Engineer (AE) Trainee Posts through GATE 2019 in Electrical/ Electronics / Civil disciplines. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for PGCIL AE Recruitment 2020 on official website www.powergridindia.com.

PGCIL GATE 2020 Recruitment Online Application will start from 20 January 2020. Last Date of PGCIL Assistant Engineer Online application and Application Fee submission is 07 February 2020. Eligible and interested can apply for GATE Exam 2020 on or before 24 September 2019.

Selected candidates shall join POWERGRID as Assistant Engineer Trainees. After Successful completion of 1 year training period they shall be absorbed in the company as Engineers at E2 level.

PGCIL Assistant Engineer Trainee Important Dates

Commencement of Online Submission of Application to POWERGRID and online payment of application fee – 20 January 2020

Last Date for Submitting Application to PGCIL - 07 February 2020

PGCIL Assistant Engineer Trainee Vacancy Details

AET (Electrical) – 82 Posts

AET (Electronics) – 10 Posts

AET(Civil) – 18 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for PGCIL Assistant Engineer Trainee 2020

AET (Electrical) – Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) from recognized University/ Institute in Electrical/ Electrical (Power)/ Electrical and Electronics/ Power Systems Engineering/ Power Engineering (Electrical)

AET (Electronics) – Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) from recognized University/ Institute in Electronics / Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Electrical Communication/ Telecommunication Engg

AET(Civil) – Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) from recognized University/ Institute in Civil Engineering

Valid GATE 2019 Score

Age Limit:

28 Years

Selection Procedure for PGCIL Assistant Engineer Trainee 2020

The Selection Process will be done on the basis of GATE 2019, Group Discussion & Personal Interview.

How to Apply for the PGCIL Assistant Engineer Trainee 2020

The Eligible candidates can register themselves online at POWERGRID website with details of their GATE 2019 from 20 January to 07 February 2020.

Application Fee for PGCIL 2020 Jobs:

Rs. 500/-

PGCIL Assistant Engineer Trainee Recruitment Notification

PGCIL Assistant Engineer Trainee Online Application