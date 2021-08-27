Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Kerala High Court Office Attendant Admit Card 2021: HCK Hall Ticket Ready to Download @hckrecruitment.nic.in

Kerala High Court has released a latest update regarding the admit card of the written exam for the post of Office Attendant on its website. Details Here

Created On: Aug 27, 2021 20:10 IST
Kerala High Court Office Attendant Admit Card 2021: Kerala High Court has released a latest update regarding the admit card of the written exam for the post of Office Attendant on its website. The official reads, “Office Attendant - (14/2019) - Admission Ticket is ready to download”. Therefore, the candidates can download Kerala High Court from the official website - hckrecruitment.nic.in.

Kerala High Court Office Attendant Exam is scheduled on 19 September 2021, from 10.00 a.m. to 11.15 a.m. at various centres in Kerala.

Candidates would be able to check their exam venue and time on their Kerala High Court Admit Card 2021.

Kerala High Court Office Attendant Exam Pattern:

There will be objective-type questions of 1 mark each. For every wrong answer, 1/4 mark will be deducted.

Subject

Marks

Marks

GK and Current Affairs

50

100 minutes (75 mins +25 mins of compensatory time)

Numerical Ability

20

Mental Ability

15

General English

15

Those who qualify in the written exam will be called for interview round. The interview will be of 10 marks.

