Kerala Postal Recruitment 2020 Exam Dates out for GDS to MTS Recruitment, Check Details Here

Kerala Postal Recruitment 2020: Kerala Postal Circle has invited applications for competitive exam for recruitment to the Multi Tasking Staff Posts from eligible GDS for the vacancy years 2018 to 2020. All eligible candidates can apply on the aforesaid posts on or before 10 July 2020.

The board has decided to conduct India Post Kerala Recruitment 2020 Online Exam on 2 August 2020 for recruitment to the post of MTS at Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode. The exam will commence at 10 AM sharp. The exam will have two papers and there will be 10 minutes break between both papers.

Only those candidates shall be considered for final selection and their merit shall be drawn in order of marks secured in Paper 1. Since Paper 2 is only qualifying, marks secured in paper 2 shall not be added to the number of vacancy in each category.

This recruitment exam is being conducted to recruit 80 vacancies in different divisions or unit for the year 2018 to 2020 out of which 28 vacancies are for 2018, 40 are for 2019 and 12 are for the year 2020. Candidates who are appearing in the Kerala Postal Circler Recruitment 2020 Exam can check brief details here by scrolling down.

Important Dates:

Date of Notification: 26 June 2020

Last date of application submission: 10 July 2020

Admit Card Issuance Date: 24 July 2020

Exam Date: 2 August 2020

Kerala Postal Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

The vacancy numbers for the years 2018 to 2020 are given below.

28 Vacancies

40 Vacancies

12 Vacancies

Eligibility Criteria for Multi Tasking Staff Posts

All those who have worked regularly for three years. There will be no educational qualification required for Gramin Dak Sevak as per MTS (Group C) Recruitment Rules 2019.

Age Limit - No age limit

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Kerala Postal Recruitment 2020

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications on or before 10 July 2020 at the Divisional Officer/Controlling Unit along with the documents. Candidates can refer to the official notification or website for more details.