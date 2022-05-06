Kerala PSC Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply online for 199 Vacancies @keralapsc.gov.in

Kerala PSC Constable Recruitment 2022: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Constable to the Commando Wing(Men Only) of India Reserve Battalion through a Special Selection Board. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before 18 May 2022. A total of 199 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Last date of online application: 18 May 2022
Kerala PSC Constable Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Police Constable - 198 + 1 NCA SCCC
Kerala PSC Constable Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Pass in SSLC or its equivalent. No relaxation in qualification will be allowed for any
special category
Age Limit - Must have completed 18 years of age and must not have completed 22 years of age as on 01.01.2022. No relaxation in age will be allowed for any special category.
Salary - Rs. 31100 - 66800/-
Kerala PSC Constable Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Endurance Test (Qualifying Test), Written Test/ OMR Test, Physical Efficiency Test.
Physical Qualifications:
Must be physically fit and should possess the following minimum physical standards as prescribed below:
- Height - 167 cms
- Chest - 81 cms with a minimum expansion of 5 cms
Visual Standards:
Must be certified to possess the Visual Standards specified below without glasses.
Right Eye
Distant vision - 6/6 Snellen
Near vision - 0.5 Snellen
Left Eye
Distant Vision - 6/6 Snellen
Near Vision - 0.5 Snellen
Download Kerala PSC Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification
Kerala PSC Constable Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before 18 May 2022. After submission of the application candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.