Kerala PSC Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply online for 199 Vacancies @keralapsc.gov.in

Kerala PSC Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT on keralapsc.gov.in for 199 vacancies.

Kerala PSC Constable Recruitment 2022: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Constable to the Commando Wing(Men Only) of India Reserve Battalion through a Special Selection Board. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before 18 May 2022. A total of 199 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date of online application: 18 May 2022

Kerala PSC Constable Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Police Constable - 198 + 1 NCA SCCC

Kerala PSC Constable Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Pass in SSLC or its equivalent. No relaxation in qualification will be allowed for any

special category

Age Limit - Must have completed 18 years of age and must not have completed 22 years of age as on 01.01.2022. No relaxation in age will be allowed for any special category.

Salary - Rs. 31100 - 66800/-

Kerala PSC Constable Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Endurance Test (Qualifying Test), Written Test/ OMR Test, Physical Efficiency Test.

Physical Qualifications:

Must be physically fit and should possess the following minimum physical standards as prescribed below:

Height - 167 cms

Chest - 81 cms with a minimum expansion of 5 cms

Visual Standards:

Must be certified to possess the Visual Standards specified below without glasses.

Right Eye

Distant vision - 6/6 Snellen

Near vision - 0.5 Snellen

Left Eye

Distant Vision - 6/6 Snellen

Near Vision - 0.5 Snellen

Kerala PSC Constable Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before 18 May 2022. After submission of the application candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.