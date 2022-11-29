Kerala TET Admit Card 2022 (Released) at ktet.kerala.gov.in: Check KTET Hall Ticket Download Link

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has uploaded the admit card of Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) December 2022 on its official website-ktet.kerala.gov.in. Download link available here.

Kerala TET Admit Card 2022: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has uploaded the admit card of Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) December 2022 on its official website. The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) December 2022 is scheduled on 03-04 December 2022.

Candidates who have applied for KTET 2022 can download KTET Admit Card by using their credentials including Application Number, Application Id and Category from the official website i.e. ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the KTET Admit Card directly through the link given below:

Kerala TET Admit Card Download Link





You can download the Kerala TET Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: Kerala TET Admit Card 2022

First of all visit to the official website of KPB i.e. https://ktet.kerala.gov.in/. Go to the “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD OCTOBER 2022 CLICK HERE” displaying on the homepage. Click the link and provide your login credentials like application ID, application number, category, and password. You will get the Kerala TET Admit Card 2022 in a new window. Download the Kerala TET Admit Card 2022 and save the same for future reference.