KGMU Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: 1276 Staff Nurse Vacancy; Application Form Active

KGMU Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has invited online applications for the 1276 Nursing Officer posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts at https://www.kgmu.org/



Candidates having certain educational qualifications including B.Sc.(Hons.)Nursing/B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council /B.Sc.(Post certificate) / Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of the marks obtained in the Computer Based Test (CBT).

KGMU Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Important Date

The application form is made available online at the University website http://www.kgmu.org as per schedule. Please check the notification link for details in this regard.

KGMU Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Nursing Officer-1276

KGMU Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

1. (i)B.Sc.(Hons.)Nursing/B.Sc.Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized by Institute or University OR

B.Sc.(Post certificate) / Post Basic B.Sc.Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University.

(ii) Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State/India Nursing

Council OR

2. (i) Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council recognized by Institute/Board or council

(ii) Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council

(iii)Two years experience in a minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned in 2(i) above.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

KGMU Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023:: Pay Matrix Level as per 7th CPC

Level-7 44900- 142400

KGMU Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: (Age Limit as of 1st January 2023)

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 40 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in the age limit.

KGMU Nursing Officer 2023 Notification PDF

Visit the official website of King George’s Medical University (KGMU)-https://www.kgmu.org. Go to the Job Opportunities Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ General and Backlog Recruitment for the post of Nursing Officer ' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window. Download and save the notification for your future reference.

KGMU Recruitment 2023 PDF

How to Apply for KGMU Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023?

Applying candidates should note that the application form will be made available online at the University website http://www.kgmu.org as per schedule. Applicants can submit their application online. Check the notification link for details in this regard.