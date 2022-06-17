KIIT Electrical Engineers Conquering New Frontiers of Science

There is no place on earth which does not require an electrical engineer to keep life going.

There is no place on earth which does not require an electrical engineer to keep life going. The discipline, therefore, has remained one of the primary choices for decades for students who aspire to make a career in this field of science. It offers immense scope to nurture a fulfilling profession and an opportunity to explore the emerging frontiers of electrical and electronic domains.

The discipline becomes all the more intriguing because it involves the study of computers, electrical and electronic communication. It deals with the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity.It also gives the flexibility in pursuing interests in coding, electronics and core electrical engineering by providing the training on internet of things, Programmable logic controller, MATLAB and many more which are firmly required for Industrial needs and Research fields.

The School of Electrical Engineering is playing a critical role in meeting the aspirational needs of the industry and producing quality graduates with the relevant potential to contribute their best in the nation-building process. Set up in 1997, the School is productively engaged in nurturing next-generation talents who have a vision and are competent enough to handle evolving and complex challenges.

It is accredited by NAAC, NBA Washington Accord Tier 1, IET and UGC and provides a vibrant academic environment. It is a confluence of bright minds and outstanding faculty members. Ten of its faculties are from the IITs and 13 from the NIT background. The School encourages research activities in all areas of electrical engineering. It has got 500 publications to its credit and 20 patents.

Some of the students who have passed out from this Department are also holding pole positions in the industry and the administrative firmament.

The school also encourages students to initialize their start-ups through KIIT-TBI. On top of all, there is a student exchange programme with foreign universities.

The school has adopted a novel concept of ‘tutor mentorship programme’ where 10-15 students are attached to an experienced faculty who helps, guides and nurtures the students through regular interactive sessions and also remains in regular touch with their parents. This initiative also helps a student resolve personal problems.

Tutor mentoring also facilitates the pupil to utilize KIIT facilities like placement opportunities, career plans, coaching requirements, hostel issues, medical emergencies etc.The second Saturday of every month is dedicated to the tutor mentor day for mandatory interaction between mentors and mentees. Girl students are mentored by lady faculties.

Electrical engineers are at the forefront of developing new technologies for industries including transport, health care, construction and robotics. Their role is not confined to a few fields but transcends different verticals – be it in atomic power plants, hydel or thermal power plants. Opportunities galore both in public and private sectors like Railways, Civil Aviation, electricity boards and utility companies. Besides, electrical engineers are sought after in electrical design and consultancy firms and all types of manufacturing industries, software industries and defense sectors.

The engineering graduates can also make a career in teaching and research labs. Such positions are high in demand in engineering colleges in India and abroad and come with an attractive remuneration package. Many of the products from KIIT have made a name for themselves in their respective area of work.

The academic programmes offered by the School are B.Tech in Electrical Engineering; B.Tech in Electrical Engineering with Hons in Power System, Smart Grid, Power Electronics and Renewable and B.Tech(Major in Electrical Engineering and Minor in Comp Sc, Cyber Security/IT).

The M.Tech programme includes M.Tech with specialization in Power Electronics and Drives; M.Tech with specializations in Power and Energy Systems and M.Tech with specialization in Power System Engineering. The School also offers Ph.D in Electrical Engineering.

The vision is to create an advanced centre of professional learning of international standing where the pursuit of knowledge and excellence shall reign supreme, unfettered by the barriers of nationality, language, culture plurality and religion.

The programmes also prepare the students with a mission to unlock the entrepreneurial talent in them, hone the knowledge and skills to analyse, solve problems and generate new ideas and products in academia and industry. The other objective is to motivate students in multidisciplinary research work and to build skills beyond the curriculum in the area of emerging technologies.

Needless to say, the talent produced by the School of Electrical Engineering is much in demand in the job market today. The top recruiters include Wipro, Tata Power, Shapoorji and Pallonji, Cognizant, Adani Power, Infosys, Essel Steel, L&T Infotech, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Electricals, TCS, Voltas etc.

MoUs have been signed with Siemens, Enervision, Schneider Electric, National Instruments, CTTC, PRDC, SVNIT, JS Renewables to add value to the academic programmes.

The alumni have also made the alma mater proud by proving their mettle in their domains. The distinguished alumni include Preeti Kumari who stood 2nd in the engineering service examination,2017. The list has a special mention of Animesh Hrishidas who is the CEO and MD at Hostcode Lab and Suvo Roy, a designer at Flipkart.

Besides, KIIT product Shrutikant Mishra is the CEO and MD Maiestas Group. Abhas Panigrahi made his Department proud when he cracked the Odisha Administrative Service Exams in 2021.Suranjita Ganguly, an alumnus is pursuing her PhD at IIT Hyderabad. Another pass-out Pooja Mishra was declared as ‘Dell C ambassador at Dell’.

Note: The article is written by the Brand Desk