How to become a Food Safety Officer? Check all essential details here

Food Safety Officer is Group B Level Administrative Post at the different department of Food Safety and Health, Government of India. Job seekers can apply for this post as the Central Government and State Government of India recruits various vacancies from time to time.

In general, the recruitment process for Food Safety Officer is conducted by the State Public Service Commission (SPSC) of the concerned state. The vacancy for Food Safety Officer is floated almost every year by the SPSCs through the state civil services examination. The work functions of a Food Safety Officer include taking sample of foods products from various places, seizing hazardous food products, inspection of any suspicious food production premise, issuing notice for any hazardous food products or raw material and destroying them, acting against the producers, distributors and sellers of hazardous food items, etc. within the district of his appointment.



Eligibility Conditions for Food Safety Officer

To become a Food Safety Officer a candidate needs to have qualified bachelor’s degree (B.Sc. or B.Tech.) in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Home Science or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agriculture Science or Veterinary Science or Biochemistry or Microbiology or medicine or master’s degree in chemistry from a recognized university or educational institution. For Scientist posts, PhD is required in the areas related to Microbiology. The candidate must have some prior experience in the related areas at any reputed organization.



Age Limit for Food Safety Officer

To become a Food Safety Officer a candidate’s age must fall into the range of 21 years to 40 years in the year of examination. The reserved category (SC / ST / OBC / PWD/ ExSM) candidates get relaxation in upper age limit according to the rules laid down by the Government.



Selection Process for Food Safety Officer

The selection of candidates for Food Safety Officer posts is done on the basis of their performance in the Academic Records, Preliminary Written Exam (Objective Type and Multiple Choice), Main Written Exam (Conventional Type) and Personal Interview (Personality Test). In the Main Written Exam questions are asked from the optional subjects like – Agriculture, Chemistry, Engineering, Forestry, Horticulture, Physics, Veterinary Science, Botany, Computer Application Science, Environmental Science, Geology, Mathmatics, Statistics, Zoology, etc.



Salary Structure of Food Safety Officer

Salary for the post of Food Safety Officer is given as per the Pay Band – 3 Rs. 15,600 - 39,100/- + Grade Pay Rs. 5,400/- of the Sixth Pay Commission. Apart from this, various allowances (DA, HRA, etc.) are also given. The salary could be as per the equivalent Pay Matrix Level of Seventh Pay Commission in whichever state it has been implemented.



Job Updates for Food Safety Officer

The post of Food Safety Officer is an administrative post at different departments related to food safety and health of the government. The recruitment process for Food Safety Officer is conducted by the State Public Service Commission (SPSC) of the concerned state almost every year through the state civil services examination. The notification for the State Civil Services exams of different states are advertised in weekly Employment News being published by the Publication Division of the Government of India, in various national daily newspapers and various portals and mobile application publishing government job updates.