Kolkata City NUHM Recruitment 2020: 90 Vacancies for MO Posts

Kolkata City NUHM Recruitment 2020: Kolkata City, National urban Health Mission (NUHM) Society has invited applications for the Medical Officer (MO) Posts on contractual basis for its Urban Primary Health centres on contractual basis. Eligible and interested candidates can appear for walk in interview on 14 August 2020.

Interview Details

Walk in Interview: 14 August 2020

Time - 11.30 am

Venue - Room Number 254, 2nd Floor, PMU, KolkataCity NHUM Society, 5, SN Banerjee Road, Kolkata - 700013

Kolkata City NUHM Society Medical Officer Vacancy Details

Medical Officer (Full-time): 42 Posts

Medical Officer (Part-time): 48 Posts

Kolkata City NUHM Society Medical Officer Salary:

Medical Officer (Full-time): Rs. 40,000/-

Medical Officer (Part-time): Rs. 24,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Kolkata City NUHM Society Medical Officer Job

Educational Qualification:

MBBS from a MCI recognized Institute with 1 year compulsory Internship.

Age Limit:

Upto 62 years as on 01 August 2020

Kolkata City NUHM Society Medical Officer Recruitment Notification PDF Download Here Click Here Kolkata City NUHM Society Official Website Link Click Here

How to Apply for Kolkata City NUHM Society Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible candidates can appear for walk in interview along with necessary documents at Room Number 254, 2nd Floor, PMU, KolkataCity NHUM Society, 5, SN Banerjee Road, Kolkata - 700013 on 14 August 2020 at 11 30 AM.