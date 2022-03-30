UKPSC Civil Judge JD Prelims Answer Key 2021-22 Out @ukpsc.gov.in, Raise Objections Till April 05

UKPSC has released the answer key for the post of Civil Judge (Jr Division)on its official website-ukpsc.gov.in. Check process to raise objections.

UKPSC Civil Judge JD Prelims Answer Key 2021-22: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the answer key for the post of Civil Judge (Jr Division)on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the Civil Judge Prelims Exam can download the prelims answer key available on the official website of UKPSC-ukpsc.gov.in.



It is noted that UKPSC has conducted the prelims exam for Civil Judge (Jr Division) post on 13 March 2022. All those candidates appeared in the prelims exam for the Civil Judge (Jr Division) post can download the answer key from the official website after following these steps given below.



How to Download UKPSC Civil Judge JD Prelims Answer Key 2021-22 Check Steps

Visit the official website of UKPSC.i.e. ukpsc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'उत्तराखण्ड न्यायिक सेवा सिविल जज (जू0डि0) प्रारंभिक परीक्षा-2021 हेतु Provisional Answer Key एवं Online Answer Key Objection के संबंध मे under the recruitment section. Click on the notification link that reads 'Provisional Answer Key'. You will get the Online Objection Raising Link in a new window. Download and save it for future reference.

Candidates can raise their objections, if any regarding the answer key in online mode after providing their login credentials with the link available on the official website from 30 March to 05 April 2022.

You can click the link-Online Answer Key Objection and provide the login credentials including Roll No, Date of Birth and Security key and raise your objections. Candidates will have to pay Rs. 50 per question to raise the objections regarding their answer key.

You can download directly the UKPSC Civil Judge JD Prelims Answer Key 2021-22 raise to objection details from the link given below.