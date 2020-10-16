KPSC Junior Cooperative Inspector Answer Key 2020 Released @keralapsc.gov.in, Download Kerala Khadi & Village Industries Board Provisional Answers Here

KPSC Junior Cooperative Inspector Answer Key 2020: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has uploaded the Provisional Answer Key for Written Exam for the post of Junior Co-Operative Inspector (Kerala Khadi & Village Industries Board), today i.e. on 16 October 2020. The candidates who have appeared in Kerala PSC Junior Cooperative Inspector Exam can download Kerala PSC Answer Key from the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission- keralapsc.gov.in.

KPSC Junior Cooperative Inspector Answer Key Link and KPSC Junior Cooperative Inspector Question Paper Links are given below. The candidates can check Question Booklets and Answer Key for A, B, C & D Booklets, directly, through the links:

KPSC Junior Cooperative Inspector Answer Key Download PDF

KPSC Junior Cooperative Inspector Question Paper Download

Kerala PSC Junior Cooperative Inspector Exam has been conducted today. The mode of the exam was OMR Based. There were 100 questions 100 marks in the exam.

How to Download KPSC Junior Cooperative Inspector Answer Key ?

Visit the official website - https://keralapsc.gov.in/ Click on ‘Download Tab’, given on the homepage and go to ‘ANSWER KEY- OMR Exam’ Now click on ‘Download’, given against 'Question Code : 026/2020 Medium Of Question : English Name Of Post : Junior Co-Operative Inspector Department : Kerala Khadi & Village Industries Board Cat No : 309/2019 Date Of Test : 16/10/2020 Date Of Upload : 16/10/2020 -Junior Co-Operative Inspector - Kerala Khadi & Village Industries Board’ KPSC Junior Cooperative Inspector Answer Key PDF will appear on the screen Take a print out for future use

As per the official website, “ Complaints regarding Answer Key in respect of OMR Examinations should be submitted online only through the OTR Profile of Candidates, within a period of 5 days from the date of publication of Provisional Answer Key(Both days included). The Final Answer Key, modified as per experts' opinion on the valid complaints received from candidates within the stipulated time, will be published in the Bulletin and website. The complaints received after the publication of Final Answer Key will not be entertained".