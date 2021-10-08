KPSC KAS Final Result 2021: Rank List Announced

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

KPSC KAS Rank List has been announced by the Kerala PSC Chairman MK Sakeer. Check Details in this article.

Created On: Oct 8, 2021 14:46 IST
KPSC KAS Result 2021: KAS 2020-21 rank list has been announced by Kerala PSC Chairman MK Sakeer, on 08 October 2021, according to media reports. As per reports, Malini S, Nandana S Pillai, Gopika Udayan, Athira S V and Gouthaman M secured the first five ranks in stream one while Akhila Chacko, Jayakrishnan K G, Parvathy Chandran L, Lipu S Lawrence, Joshua Bennet John are in the first five ranks under stream two. In stream three, Anoop Kumar, Ajeesh K, Pramod G V, Chitralekha K K and Sanop S bagged the first five ranks.

Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has published Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) Notification on 01 November 2019 for the posts of KAS Officer (Junior Time Scale) Trainee in Stream-1, Stream-2, Stream-3. The last date to apply for the exam was 04 December 2019.

The KPSC KAS Prelims took place on 22 February 2020 and the result was announced in the month of August 2020. A total of 3190 candidates were shortlisted for the main examination.

KAS Mains was conducted on 20 and 21 November 2020. Kerala PSC KAS Admit Card for Mains 2019 was released on 06 November 2020.

KPSC Interview Result was held in the month of September 2021.

 

 

