Search

KPSC Recruitment 2020: 106 Vacancies for Group A and Group B Posts, Apply Online @keralapsc.gov.in

Kerala Public Service Commission has invited applications for the post of Group A and Group B Posts. Check online application process, eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process, application fee, etc.

Feb 3, 2020 13:02 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
KPSC Jobs 2020
KPSC Jobs 2020

KPSC Recruitment 2020: Kerala Public Service Commission has invited applications for the post of Group A and Group B Posts. The eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website from 06 February to 06 March 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Starting Date of Application - 06 February
  • Last Date of Application: 06 March 2020

Kerala PSC Vacancy Details

Group A Posts

  • Deputy Superintendent of Police -03
  • Assistant Commissioner -02
  • Assistant Labour Commissioner -02

Group B Posts

  • Tahsildar Grade II - 50
  • Commercial Tax Officer - 07
  • Assistant Superintendent - 06
  • Deputy Superintendent of Excise - 05
  • Assistant Director (Food) - 02
  • Assistant Director of Audit of Co-operative Societies - 14
  • Labour Officer - 04
  • Assistant Director (Tourism) - 11

Eligibility Criteria for Kerala PSC Group A and Group B Posts

Candidate should be a graduate. For more information visit the detailed notification link given below.

Age Limit:

  • Minimum Age Limit - 21 Years
  • Maximum Age Limit for General Category- 35 Years
  • Maximum Age for 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B Categories - 38 years
  • Category – I/ PWD - 40 Years

How to Apply for the Kerala PSC Group A and Group B Posts Jobs 2020

Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the KPSC’s Website www.keralapsc.gov.in from 06 February to 06 March 2020.

Application Fee:

  • For General - Rs. 600/-
  • For 2A, 2B, 3A & 3B - Rs. 300/-
  • For Ex-Military Person - Rs.50/-

KPSC Recruitment Notification PDF

KPSC Online Application Link - to active on 6 Feb

KPSC Official Website

Job Summary
NotificationKPSC Recruitment 2020: 106 Vacancies for Group A and Group B Posts, Apply Online @keralapsc.gov.in
Last Date of SubmissionMar 6, 2020
Official URLkeralapsc.gov.in
Citykochi
StateKerala
CountryIndia
Education Qual Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area

Related Stories