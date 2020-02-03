KPSC Recruitment 2020: 106 Vacancies for Group A and Group B Posts, Apply Online @keralapsc.gov.in

KPSC Recruitment 2020: Kerala Public Service Commission has invited applications for the post of Group A and Group B Posts. The eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website from 06 February to 06 March 2020.
Important Dates:
- Starting Date of Application - 06 February
- Last Date of Application: 06 March 2020
Kerala PSC Vacancy Details
Group A Posts
- Deputy Superintendent of Police -03
- Assistant Commissioner -02
- Assistant Labour Commissioner -02
Group B Posts
- Tahsildar Grade II - 50
- Commercial Tax Officer - 07
- Assistant Superintendent - 06
- Deputy Superintendent of Excise - 05
- Assistant Director (Food) - 02
- Assistant Director of Audit of Co-operative Societies - 14
- Labour Officer - 04
- Assistant Director (Tourism) - 11
Eligibility Criteria for Kerala PSC Group A and Group B Posts
Candidate should be a graduate. For more information visit the detailed notification link given below.
Age Limit:
- Minimum Age Limit - 21 Years
- Maximum Age Limit for General Category- 35 Years
- Maximum Age for 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B Categories - 38 years
- Category – I/ PWD - 40 Years
How to Apply for the Kerala PSC Group A and Group B Posts Jobs 2020
Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the KPSC’s Website www.keralapsc.gov.in from 06 February to 06 March 2020.
Application Fee:
- For General - Rs. 600/-
- For 2A, 2B, 3A & 3B - Rs. 300/-
- For Ex-Military Person - Rs.50/-
KPSC Recruitment Notification PDF
KPSC Online Application Link - to active on 6 Feb