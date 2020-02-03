KPSC Recruitment 2020: 106 Vacancies for Group A and Group B Posts, Apply Online @keralapsc.gov.in

KPSC Recruitment 2020: Kerala Public Service Commission has invited applications for the post of Group A and Group B Posts. The eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website from 06 February to 06 March 2020.

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Application - 06 February

Last Date of Application: 06 March 2020

Kerala PSC Vacancy Details

Group A Posts

Deputy Superintendent of Police -03

Assistant Commissioner -02

Assistant Labour Commissioner -02

Group B Posts

Tahsildar Grade II - 50

Commercial Tax Officer - 07

Assistant Superintendent - 06

Deputy Superintendent of Excise - 05

Assistant Director (Food) - 02

Assistant Director of Audit of Co-operative Societies - 14

Labour Officer - 04

Assistant Director (Tourism) - 11

Eligibility Criteria for Kerala PSC Group A and Group B Posts

Candidate should be a graduate. For more information visit the detailed notification link given below.

Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit - 21 Years

Maximum Age Limit for General Category- 35 Years

Maximum Age for 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B Categories - 38 years

Category – I/ PWD - 40 Years

How to Apply for the Kerala PSC Group A and Group B Posts Jobs 2020

Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the KPSC’s Website www.keralapsc.gov.in from 06 February to 06 March 2020.

Application Fee:

For General - Rs. 600/-

For 2A, 2B, 3A & 3B - Rs. 300/-

For Ex-Military Person - Rs.50/-

KPSC Recruitment Notification PDF

KPSC Online Application Link - to active on 6 Feb

KPSC Official Website