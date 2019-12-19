KPTCL Admit Card 2019 for Junior Powerman and Junior Station Attendant Released @kptcl.com

KPTCL Admit Card 2019: Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has released the admit card of Endurance Test for recruitment to the Posts of Junior Powerman and Junior Station Attendant. All candidates who are appearing for the test in 10 December 2019 can download their admit card from KPTCL official website.

KPTCL Admit Card 2019 Download Link is also given below. Candidates can get their admit card by providing their Application ID and Date of Birth.

KPTCL Admit Card 2019 Download

KPTCL Junior Powerman and Junior Station Attendant Endurance Test will be held from 26 to 28 December 2019.

Candidates can check all the details regarding the exam and KPTCL Call Letter through the pdf link below.

How to Download KPTCL Admit Card 2019?

Go to KPTCL official website www.kptcl.com On the homepage, Click on ‘Click here to download call letter for Endurance Test (HESCOM and KPTCL) - Notification Dated:10.12.2019’ Enter your details Download KPTCL Admit Card Take a print –out of admit card

Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL) is conducting the exam for filling up 1813 Posts of Jr. Station Attendant, Jr. Power Man and other posts.