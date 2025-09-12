Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
Which Countries Still Live Under a Monarchy?

By Nikhil Batra
Sep 12, 2025, 09:32 IST

Ever wondered which countries still have monarchies? Take a closer look at the nations that preserve their royal families, understand how their systems work, and find out why monarchs remain important in today’s democratic age.

List of Countries Under Monarchy
When we talk about monarchies, the first picture that comes into the mind is of kings, queens and royal palaces and grand ceremonies. Many people think that monarchy is a thing of past that belongs in the history books. However, it is not true as there are many monarchies that are still in existence today and countries around the world are ruled by monarchs at least symbolically. 

Of course, modern monarchies are not all the same. Some kings and queens hold real political power, while others serve more as cultural figures who represent tradition and national pride. From the powerful royal families of the Middle East to the symbolic monarchs of Europe and Asia, these countries have found ways to keep their royal heritage alive in today’s democratic world.

Here is a closer look at the list of countries that still have a monarchy. You’ll discover how these monarchs play their roles, what makes each monarchy unique.

What is Monarchy?

A monarchy is one of the oldest forms of government in the world, where the head of the state is a king, queen, emperor, or sultan. In simple words, it’s a system where leadership is passed down within a royal family, usually from parent to child. Unlike elected leaders who serve for a limited time, monarchs often rule for life.

However, not all monarchies are the same as some of them are absolute monarchies where the king or the queen have complete rule and make major decisions. Whereas, there are some constitutional monarchies, where the monarch’s role is mostly ceremonial, and the real power lies with elected leaders like prime ministers or parliaments.

Here is the complete list of countries that are still ruled by monarchies. This data is taken from World Population Review and as of 2025, there are 43 countries that still have a monarch rule which accounts to 22% of the world. 


Serial Number

Country Name

Type of Monarch

Monarch's Role

1

Malaysia

Yang di-Pertuan Agong

Ceremonial & Federal

2

Oman

Sultan

Absolute

3

Brunei

Sultan

Absolute

4

Liechtenstein

Prince

Executive

5

Monaco

Prince

Executive

6

United Arab Emirates

President

Executive & Federal

7

Vatican City

Pope

Absolute

8

United Kingdom

King or Queen

Ceremonial

9

Canada

King or Queen

Ceremonial

10

Australia

King or Queen

Ceremonial

11

Papua New Guinea

King or Queen

Ceremonial

12

New Zealand

King or Queen

Ceremonial

13

Jamaica

King or Queen

Ceremonial

14

Solomon Islands

King or Queen

Ceremonial

15

Belize

King or Queen

Ceremonial

16

Bahamas

King or Queen

Ceremonial

17

Saint Lucia

King or Queen

Ceremonial

18

Grenada

King or Queen

Ceremonial

19

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

King or Queen

Ceremonial

20

Antigua and Barbuda

King or Queen

Ceremonial

21

Saint Kitts and Nevis

King or Queen

Ceremonial

22

Tuvalu

King or Queen

Ceremonial

23

Thailand

King

Ceremonial

24

Spain

King

Ceremonial

25

Morocco

King

Executive

26

Saudi Arabia

King

Absolute

27

Netherlands

King

Ceremonial

28

Cambodia

King

Ceremonial

29

Belgium

King

Ceremonial

30

Jordan

King

Executive

31

Sweden

King

Ceremonial

32

Denmark

King

Ceremonial

33

Norway

King

Ceremonial

34

Lesotho

King

Ceremonial

35

Bahrain

King

Executive

36

Eswatini

King

Absolute

37

Tonga

King

Executive

38

Luxembourg

Grand Duke

Ceremonial

39

Japan

Emperor

Ceremonial

40

Kuwait

Emir

Executive

41

Qatar

Emir

Executive

42

Bhutan

Druk Gyalpo

Executive

43

Andorra

Co-Prince

Ceremonial

