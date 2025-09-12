When we talk about monarchies, the first picture that comes into the mind is of kings, queens and royal palaces and grand ceremonies. Many people think that monarchy is a thing of past that belongs in the history books. However, it is not true as there are many monarchies that are still in existence today and countries around the world are ruled by monarchs at least symbolically.

Of course, modern monarchies are not all the same. Some kings and queens hold real political power, while others serve more as cultural figures who represent tradition and national pride. From the powerful royal families of the Middle East to the symbolic monarchs of Europe and Asia, these countries have found ways to keep their royal heritage alive in today’s democratic world.

Here is a closer look at the list of countries that still have a monarchy. You’ll discover how these monarchs play their roles, what makes each monarchy unique.