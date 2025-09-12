When we talk about monarchies, the first picture that comes into the mind is of kings, queens and royal palaces and grand ceremonies. Many people think that monarchy is a thing of past that belongs in the history books. However, it is not true as there are many monarchies that are still in existence today and countries around the world are ruled by monarchs at least symbolically.
Of course, modern monarchies are not all the same. Some kings and queens hold real political power, while others serve more as cultural figures who represent tradition and national pride. From the powerful royal families of the Middle East to the symbolic monarchs of Europe and Asia, these countries have found ways to keep their royal heritage alive in today’s democratic world.
Here is a closer look at the list of countries that still have a monarchy. You’ll discover how these monarchs play their roles, what makes each monarchy unique.
What is Monarchy?
A monarchy is one of the oldest forms of government in the world, where the head of the state is a king, queen, emperor, or sultan. In simple words, it’s a system where leadership is passed down within a royal family, usually from parent to child. Unlike elected leaders who serve for a limited time, monarchs often rule for life.
However, not all monarchies are the same as some of them are absolute monarchies where the king or the queen have complete rule and make major decisions. Whereas, there are some constitutional monarchies, where the monarch’s role is mostly ceremonial, and the real power lies with elected leaders like prime ministers or parliaments.
List of Countries Under Monarchy
Here is the complete list of countries that are still ruled by monarchies. This data is taken from World Population Review and as of 2025, there are 43 countries that still have a monarch rule which accounts to 22% of the world.
|
Serial Number
|
Country Name
|
Type of Monarch
|
Monarch's Role
|
1
|
Malaysia
|
Yang di-Pertuan Agong
|
Ceremonial & Federal
|
2
|
Oman
|
Sultan
|
Absolute
|
3
|
Brunei
|
Sultan
|
Absolute
|
4
|
Liechtenstein
|
Prince
|
Executive
|
5
|
Monaco
|
Prince
|
Executive
|
6
|
United Arab Emirates
|
President
|
Executive & Federal
|
7
|
Vatican City
|
Pope
|
Absolute
|
8
|
United Kingdom
|
King or Queen
|
Ceremonial
|
9
|
Canada
|
King or Queen
|
Ceremonial
|
10
|
Australia
|
King or Queen
|
Ceremonial
|
11
|
Papua New Guinea
|
King or Queen
|
Ceremonial
|
12
|
New Zealand
|
King or Queen
|
Ceremonial
|
13
|
Jamaica
|
King or Queen
|
Ceremonial
|
14
|
Solomon Islands
|
King or Queen
|
Ceremonial
|
15
|
Belize
|
King or Queen
|
Ceremonial
|
16
|
Bahamas
|
King or Queen
|
Ceremonial
|
17
|
Saint Lucia
|
King or Queen
|
Ceremonial
|
18
|
Grenada
|
King or Queen
|
Ceremonial
|
19
|
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|
King or Queen
|
Ceremonial
|
20
|
Antigua and Barbuda
|
King or Queen
|
Ceremonial
|
21
|
Saint Kitts and Nevis
|
King or Queen
|
Ceremonial
|
22
|
Tuvalu
|
King or Queen
|
Ceremonial
|
23
|
Thailand
|
King
|
Ceremonial
|
24
|
Spain
|
King
|
Ceremonial
|
25
|
Morocco
|
King
|
Executive
|
26
|
Saudi Arabia
|
King
|
Absolute
|
27
|
Netherlands
|
King
|
Ceremonial
|
28
|
Cambodia
|
King
|
Ceremonial
|
29
|
Belgium
|
King
|
Ceremonial
|
30
|
Jordan
|
King
|
Executive
|
31
|
Sweden
|
King
|
Ceremonial
|
32
|
Denmark
|
King
|
Ceremonial
|
33
|
Norway
|
King
|
Ceremonial
|
34
|
Lesotho
|
King
|
Ceremonial
|
35
|
Bahrain
|
King
|
Executive
|
36
|
Eswatini
|
King
|
Absolute
|
37
|
Tonga
|
King
|
Executive
|
38
|
Luxembourg
|
Grand Duke
|
Ceremonial
|
39
|
Japan
|
Emperor
|
Ceremonial
|
40
|
Kuwait
|
Emir
|
Executive
|
41
|
Qatar
|
Emir
|
Executive
|
42
|
Bhutan
|
Druk Gyalpo
|
Executive
|
43
|
Andorra
|
Co-Prince
|
Ceremonial
