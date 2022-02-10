JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

KSISF KSP Recruitment 2022 for SI Posts: Apply Online @ksisfsi21.ksponline.co.in

KSISF KSP is hiring for SI Posts: Check Online Application Link, Vacancy, Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process and Other Details.

Created On: Feb 10, 2022 16:03 IST
KSISF KSP Recruitment 2022
KSISF KSP Recruitment 2022

KSISF KSP Recruitment 2022 Notification: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has started the registrations for the post of Police Sub-Inspector (Karnataka State Industrial Security Force) on http://ksisfsi21.ksponline.co.in/. Men, Women & Transgender can apply for KSISF Recruitment 2022 from 10 February to 03 March 2022. It is to be noted that the application fee can be submitted till 05 March 2022.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application – 10 February 2022
  • Last Date of Online Application - 03 March 2022
  • Last Date of Submitting Fee – 05 March 2022

KSP SI Vacancy Details

Sub Inspector (SI) - 63

Recruitment Type

Direct

Direct

Direct

Ex-servicemen

In-service

 

Gender

MEN

WOMEN

Transgender

MEN

MEN & WOMEN

TOTAL

 

No. of Vacancies

35

12

02

05

07+2

63

Eligibility Criteria for KSP SI Posts

Educational Qualification:

Any degree from University recognised by UGC or EQUIVALENT

KSP SI Age Limit:

  • GM - 21 to 26 years
  • SC,ST,CAT-01, 2A,2B,3A & 3B - 21 to 28 years

Selection Criteria for KSP SI Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. PST & ET
  2. Written Exam

How to Apply for  KSP SI Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online by following the steps:

  1. Go to the official website of KSISFSI - http://ksisfsi21.ksponline.co.in/
  2. Click on ‘New Application’
  3. Read Instructions and click on ‘Submit’
  4. Fill Personal Details, Other Details and Upload Documents
  5. Generate the challan, and pay the prescribed Fee in the respective banks branches to complete your application.
  6. After payment of the Fee to the bank, you will be able to print your application form next day
  7. After generating the Challan successfully if the prescribed Fee is not paid your application will not be considered.

Applicant can use the “MY APPLICATION” in the main menu option to take any number of copies of the Registered Application and can also know about the status of his/her application.

Application Fee

  • GM & OBC (2A,2B,3A,3B) -  Rs. 500
  • 02 SC , ST, CAT-01 - Rs. 250

KSP SI Notification and Online Application Link

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.