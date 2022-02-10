KSISF KSP Recruitment 2022 for SI Posts: Apply Online @ksisfsi21.ksponline.co.in

KSISF KSP Recruitment 2022 Notification: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has started the registrations for the post of Police Sub-Inspector (Karnataka State Industrial Security Force) on http://ksisfsi21.ksponline.co.in/. Men, Women & Transgender can apply for KSISF Recruitment 2022 from 10 February to 03 March 2022. It is to be noted that the application fee can be submitted till 05 March 2022.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application – 10 February 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 03 March 2022
- Last Date of Submitting Fee – 05 March 2022
KSP SI Vacancy Details
Sub Inspector (SI) - 63
|
Recruitment Type
|
Direct
|
Direct
|
Direct
|
Ex-servicemen
|
In-service
|
|
Gender
|
MEN
|
WOMEN
|
Transgender
|
MEN
|
MEN & WOMEN
|
TOTAL
|
|
No. of Vacancies
|
35
|
12
|
02
|
05
|
07+2
|
63
Eligibility Criteria for KSP SI Posts
Educational Qualification:
Any degree from University recognised by UGC or EQUIVALENT
KSP SI Age Limit:
- GM - 21 to 26 years
- SC,ST,CAT-01, 2A,2B,3A & 3B - 21 to 28 years
Selection Criteria for KSP SI Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- PST & ET
- Written Exam
How to Apply for KSP SI Recruitment 2022 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online by following the steps:
- Go to the official website of KSISFSI - http://ksisfsi21.ksponline.co.in/
- Click on ‘New Application’
- Read Instructions and click on ‘Submit’
- Fill Personal Details, Other Details and Upload Documents
- Generate the challan, and pay the prescribed Fee in the respective banks branches to complete your application.
- After payment of the Fee to the bank, you will be able to print your application form next day
- After generating the Challan successfully if the prescribed Fee is not paid your application will not be considered.
Applicant can use the “MY APPLICATION” in the main menu option to take any number of copies of the Registered Application and can also know about the status of his/her application.
Application Fee
- GM & OBC (2A,2B,3A,3B) - Rs. 500
- 02 SC , ST, CAT-01 - Rs. 250