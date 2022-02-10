KSISF KSP Recruitment 2022 for SI Posts: Apply Online @ksisfsi21.ksponline.co.in

KSISF KSP is hiring for SI Posts: Check Online Application Link, Vacancy, Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process and Other Details.

KSISF KSP Recruitment 2022 Notification: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has started the registrations for the post of Police Sub-Inspector (Karnataka State Industrial Security Force) on http://ksisfsi21.ksponline.co.in/. Men, Women & Transgender can apply for KSISF Recruitment 2022 from 10 February to 03 March 2022. It is to be noted that the application fee can be submitted till 05 March 2022.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application – 10 February 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 03 March 2022

Last Date of Submitting Fee – 05 March 2022

KSP SI Vacancy Details

Sub Inspector (SI) - 63

Recruitment Type Direct Direct Direct Ex-servicemen In-service Gender MEN WOMEN Transgender MEN MEN & WOMEN TOTAL No. of Vacancies 35 12 02 05 07+2 63

Eligibility Criteria for KSP SI Posts

Educational Qualification:

Any degree from University recognised by UGC or EQUIVALENT

KSP SI Age Limit:

GM - 21 to 26 years

SC,ST,CAT-01, 2A,2B,3A & 3B - 21 to 28 years

Selection Criteria for KSP SI Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

PST & ET Written Exam

How to Apply for KSP SI Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online by following the steps:

Go to the official website of KSISFSI - http://ksisfsi21.ksponline.co.in/ Click on ‘New Application’ Read Instructions and click on ‘Submit’ Fill Personal Details, Other Details and Upload Documents Generate the challan, and pay the prescribed Fee in the respective banks branches to complete your application. After payment of the Fee to the bank, you will be able to print your application form next day After generating the Challan successfully if the prescribed Fee is not paid your application will not be considered.

Applicant can use the “MY APPLICATION” in the main menu option to take any number of copies of the Registered Application and can also know about the status of his/her application.

Application Fee

GM & OBC (2A,2B,3A,3B) - Rs. 500

02 SC , ST, CAT-01 - Rs. 250

KSP SI Notification and Online Application Link