KSP Armed Police Constable Answer Key 2019 Released @ksp.gov.in, Download Karnataka Police Armed Police Answer Keys

KSP Armed Police Constable Answer Key 2019: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the provisional answer key for Armed Police Constable (APC) Exam on its official website. All candidates who have appeared in KSP Armed Police Exam can download their KSP APC Answer Key from KSP official website www.ksp.gov.in

KSP Armed Police Constable Answer Key PDF Links for the Series A, Series B, Series C, Series D and Series E are also given below. Candidates can download KSP Constable Provisional Answer Key through the links.

KSP Armed Police Constable Answer Key Download

Series A

Series B

Series C

Series D

Series E

If a candidate has any objection against any answer, then they can submit their representation/objection to the Additional Director General of Police, Recruitment, Carlton House, Palace Road, Bengaluru -560001with proof of their claim. The last date for submitting KSP Armed Police Constable Objection is 26 December 2019.

No representations / objections regarding answer key will be entertained after the last date.

KSP Armed Police Constable exam was conducted on 01 December 2019. The admit card for the same was released on 25 November 2019. Qualified candidates in the exam will be called for Endurance Test (ET) and Physical Standards Test (PST).

Karnataka State Police had invited applications for filling up 1013 vacancies for the post of Armed Police Constable (Men) (CAR/DAR)-2019 (APC). The last date for submitting online application was 17 October 2019.





