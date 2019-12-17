KSP Civil Police Constable Final Answer Key 2019 Out @rec19.ksp-online.in, Download Karnataka Police Constable Final Keys

KSP Civil Police Constable Final Answer Key 2019: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has uploaded the final answer keys of the written exam for the post of Civil Police Constable (CPC). Earlier, Karnataka Police had announced the KSP provisional answer key on its official website. Objections were also invited against provisional keys till 04 December 2019. Now, after analyzing all the objections received by expert committee, Karnataka Police has published the CSC Final Keys.

Candidates can download KSP CPC Final Answer Key PDF from Karnataka Police official website www.rec19.ksp-online.in. KSP Civil Police Constable Final Answer Key PDF is also given below. Candidates may download Karnataka Police Civil Police Constable Final Answer Key through the link.

KSP Civil Police Constable Final Answer Key Download

No more representation will be entertained after final answer key.

Candidate can calculate their probable Civil Police Constable Result with the help of Karnataka Police CPC Final Answers. However, Karnataka State Police will soon release the result on its official website.

Successful candidates in the KSP Civil Police Constable written exam will appear for Endurance Test (ET) and Physical Standards Test (PST).

How to Download KSP Civil Police Constable Final Answer Key 2019 ?

Go to KSP official website Click on “Click Here To Know Status”, given against APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF CIVIL POLICE CONSTABLE (MEN & WOMEN) – 2019 on the home page A new link will open where you need to click on “Final Key Answer” Download Karnataka Police Civil Police Constable Final Keys PDF

KSP Civil Police Constable written exam was held on 17 November 2019 and the KSP Civil Police Constable answer key was released on 26 November 2019. The recruitment is being done to fill around two thousand post of Civil Police Constable (Men and Women), against advertisement No.09/Recruitment-4/2019-20 from 23 September 2019.







