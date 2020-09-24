KSP Answer Key 2020 for Constable Released @rec20.ksp-online.in Posts, Submit Objection for Karnataka Police Constable Provisional Key before 1 Oct

KSP Answer Key 2020 for Constable: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released provisional answer keys of the written exam for the post of Civil Police Constable (Men & Women) - 2020 and Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women) (Kalyana-Karnakata) Recruitment-2019-20. The candidates who have appeared for Karnataka State Police Constable Exam 2020 can download the Karnataka State Police Constable Answer Key from through the official website of KSP.i.e.ksp.gov.in.

KSP Constable Answer Key Links are also given below. The candidates can check the answers of Series A, Series B, Series C and Series D through the link

Karnataka Civil Police Constable Answer Key Link

Karnataka Civil Police Constable (Kalyana-Karnakata) Answer Key Link

The candidates who have objection, if any, against any answer can submit their representations/objection to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Recruitment and Co-Ordinator PC (Civil) Recruitment, Carlton House, Palace Road, Bengaluru -560 001 latest by 01 October 2020 with proof of their claim. No Representations/Objections regarding answer key will be entertained after 01.10.2020.

KSP Constable Result 2020

After considering all the objections, KSP will release the final answer keys. The result will be announced after the releasing the final keys.

KSP Civil Service Exam was held on 20 September 2020 at various exam centres. The candidates who will qualify in the test shall be called for ET and PST Round.

How to Download KSP Answer Key 2020 for Constable ?