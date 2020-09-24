Study at Home
Search

KSP Answer Key 2020 for Constable Released @rec20.ksp-online.in Posts, Submit Objection for Karnataka Police Constable Provisional Key before 1 Oct

Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released provisional answer keys of the written exam for the post of Civil Police Constable. Download Here

Sep 24, 2020 18:26 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
KSP Constable Recruitment 2020
KSP Constable Recruitment 2020

KSP Answer Key 2020 for Constable: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released provisional answer keys of the written exam for the post of Civil Police Constable (Men & Women) - 2020 and Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women) (Kalyana-Karnakata) Recruitment-2019-20. The candidates who have appeared for Karnataka State Police Constable Exam 2020 can download the Karnataka State Police Constable Answer Key from through the official website of KSP.i.e.ksp.gov.in. 

KSP Constable Answer Key Links are also given below. The candidates can check the answers of Series A, Series B, Series C and Series D through the link

Karnataka Civil Police Constable Answer Key Link

Karnataka Civil Police Constable (Kalyana-Karnakata) Answer Key Link

The candidates who have objection, if any, against any answer can submit their  representations/objection to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Recruitment and Co-Ordinator PC (Civil) Recruitment, Carlton House, Palace Road, Bengaluru -560 001 latest by 01 October 2020 with proof of their claim. No Representations/Objections regarding answer key will be entertained after 01.10.2020.

KSP Constable Result 2020

After considering all the objections, KSP will release the final answer keys. The result will be announced after the releasing the final keys.

KSP Civil Service Exam was held on 20 September 2020 at various exam centres. The candidates who will qualify in the test shall be called for ET and PST Round.

How to Download KSP Answer Key 2020 for Constable ?

  1. Visit the official website.i.e.cpcnhk20.ksp-online.in
  2. Click on ‘Click Here to Know Status’ against ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF POLICE CONSTABLE (CIVIL)(MEN & WOMEN) (KALYANA-KARNAKATA) RECRUITMENT-2019-20’ and ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF CIVIL POLICE CONSTABLE ( MEN & WOMEN) - 2020’ 
  3. Click on ‘Series A’, ‘Series B’, ‘Series C’, ‘Series D’ and ‘Series E’
  4. KSP Answer Key PDF will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Submit Objection, if any
  6. Download Karnataka Police Constable Provisional Answer Key for future reference.

 

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

Education Expo

Want Career Guidance after Class 10th? Join Now!

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material