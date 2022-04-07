KSP Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification (Released), 5050 Vacancies Notified, Apply Now!

KSP Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released for 5050 Vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

KSP Constable Recruitment 2022: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Civil Police Constable and Armed Police Constable. Candidates holding 12th pass qualification can submit their applications through the online mode from 1 to 30 April 2022 as per local media reports. However, the official website is under maintenance. Candidates are advised to keep calm and check the official website again.

A total of 5050 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process. The notification regarding the vacant posts of Armed Police Constable and Civil Police Constable was released on 28 March 2022. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written exam, endurance test, and Physical Standard Test. Candidates can check the details like educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Starting date of online application: 1 April 2022

Last date of online application: 30 April 2022

KSP Constable Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Hyderabad Karnataka Region (Civil Police Constable) - 432 Posts

Non-Hyderabad Karnataka Region (Civil Police Constable) - 1068

Armed Police Constable - 3550 Posts

District Based Vacancy Break Up (Civil Police Constable)

Bengaluru Urban - 593 Posts

Railways, Bengaluru - 35 Posts

Kalaburgi Urban - 20 Posts

Kalaburgi District - 10 Posts

Bidar - 79 Posts

Yadgir - 25 Posts

Ballari/Vidyanagar - 107 Posts

Raichur - 63 Posts

Koppal - 38 Posts

Mysuru Urban - 25 Posts

Mangaluru Urban - 50 Posts

Hubli Dharwad Urban - 45 Posts

Belagavi Urban - 75 Posts

Bengaluru District - 60 Posts

Tumakuru - 45 Posts

Ramanagara - 30 Posts

Mysuru - 40 Posts

Hassan - 30 Posts

Mandya - 30 Posts

Shivamogga - 25 Posts

Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru - 45 Posts

Belagavi - 30 Posts

KSP Constable Recruitment 2022 (Armed Police Constable)

KSP Constable Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be at least 12th passed from a recognized Board. Candidates can check more details in the provided PDF Here.

KSP Constable Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 18 to 25 years

KSP Constable Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test, endurance test, and physical standard test.

Download KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification

Download KSP Armed Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Apply Online

How to apply for KSP Constable Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode followed by the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of KSP.i.e. ksp-online.in. Click on the link that reads ‘KSP Civil Police Constable/Armed Police Constable Apply Online’. Fill up the application form with all required details. Upload your documents. Pay your application fee and submit application form. Take a printout of KSP Civil Police Constable/Armed Police Constable Online Form after final submission for future reference.

KSP Constable Recruitment 2022 Application Fee