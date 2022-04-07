KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification (Released), 1500 Vacancies Notified, Apply Now!

KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on rec21.ksp-online.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Civil Police Constable. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications through the online mode from 1 to 30 April 2022. A total of 1500 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written exam, endurance test, and Physical Standard Test. Candidates can check the details like educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Starting date of online application: 1 April 2022

Last date of online application: 30 April 2022

KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Hyderabad Karnataka Region - 432

Non Hyderabad Karnataka Region - 1068

District Based Vacancy Break Up

Bengaluru Urban - 593 Posts

Railways, Bengaluru - 35 Posts

Kalaburgi Urban - 20 Posts

Kalaburgi District - 10 Posts

Bidar - 79 Posts

Yadgir - 25 Posts

Ballari/Vidyanagar - 107 Posts

Raichur - 63 Posts

Koppal - 38 Posts

Mysuru Urban - 25 Posts

Mangaluru Urban - 50 Posts

Hubli Dharwad Urban - 45 Posts

Belagavi Urban - 75 Posts

Bengaluru District - 60 Posts

Tumakuru - 45 Posts

Ramanagara - 30 Posts

Mysuru - 40 Posts

Hassan - 30 Posts

Mandya - 30 Posts

Shivamogga - 25 Posts

Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru - 45 Posts

Belagavi - 30 Posts

KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be at least 12th passed from a recognized Board. Candidates can check more details in the provided PDF Here.

KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 18 to 25 years

KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test, endurance test, and physical standard test.

Download KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Apply Online

How to apply for KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode at rec21.ksp-online.in latest by 30 April 2022. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference.