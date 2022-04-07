Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification (Released), 1500 Vacancies Notified, Apply Now!

KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on rec21.ksp-online.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 7, 2022 13:13 IST
KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2022

KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Civil Police Constable. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications through the online mode from 1 to 30 April 2022. A total of 1500 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written exam, endurance test, and Physical Standard Test. Candidates can check the details like educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Starting date of online application: 1 April 2022
  • Last date of online application: 30 April 2022

KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Hyderabad Karnataka Region - 432
  • Non Hyderabad Karnataka Region - 1068

District Based Vacancy Break Up

  • Bengaluru Urban - 593 Posts
  • Railways, Bengaluru - 35 Posts
  • Kalaburgi Urban - 20 Posts
  • Kalaburgi District - 10 Posts
  • Bidar - 79 Posts
  • Yadgir - 25 Posts
  • Ballari/Vidyanagar - 107 Posts
  • Raichur - 63 Posts
  • Koppal - 38 Posts
  • Mysuru Urban - 25 Posts
  • Mangaluru Urban - 50 Posts
  • Hubli Dharwad Urban - 45 Posts
  • Belagavi Urban - 75 Posts
  • Bengaluru District - 60 Posts
  • Tumakuru - 45 Posts
  • Ramanagara - 30 Posts
  • Mysuru - 40 Posts
  • Hassan - 30 Posts
  • Mandya - 30 Posts
  • Shivamogga - 25 Posts
  • Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru - 45 Posts
  • Belagavi - 30 Posts

KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be at least 12th passed from a recognized Board. Candidates can check more details in the provided PDF Here.

KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 18 to 25 years

KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test, endurance test, and physical standard test.

Download KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Apply Online

How to apply for KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode at rec21.ksp-online.in latest by 30 April 2022. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference.

FAQ

What is the qualification required for KSP Constable Recruitment 2022?

12th passed.

What is the last date of application submission for KSP Civil Police Recruitment 2022?

30 April 2022.

How many vacancies are to be recruited through KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2022?

1500

Take Free Online Karnataka State Police 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
