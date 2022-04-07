KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification (Released), 1500 Vacancies Notified, Apply Now!

KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Civil Police Constable. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications through the online mode from 1 to 30 April 2022. A total of 1500 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written exam, endurance test, and Physical Standard Test. Candidates can check the details like educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Starting date of online application: 1 April 2022
- Last date of online application: 30 April 2022
KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Hyderabad Karnataka Region - 432
- Non Hyderabad Karnataka Region - 1068
District Based Vacancy Break Up
- Bengaluru Urban - 593 Posts
- Railways, Bengaluru - 35 Posts
- Kalaburgi Urban - 20 Posts
- Kalaburgi District - 10 Posts
- Bidar - 79 Posts
- Yadgir - 25 Posts
- Ballari/Vidyanagar - 107 Posts
- Raichur - 63 Posts
- Koppal - 38 Posts
- Mysuru Urban - 25 Posts
- Mangaluru Urban - 50 Posts
- Hubli Dharwad Urban - 45 Posts
- Belagavi Urban - 75 Posts
- Bengaluru District - 60 Posts
- Tumakuru - 45 Posts
- Ramanagara - 30 Posts
- Mysuru - 40 Posts
- Hassan - 30 Posts
- Mandya - 30 Posts
- Shivamogga - 25 Posts
- Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru - 45 Posts
- Belagavi - 30 Posts
KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidate must be at least 12th passed from a recognized Board. Candidates can check more details in the provided PDF Here.
KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 18 to 25 years
KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test, endurance test, and physical standard test.
Download KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF
How to apply for KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode at rec21.ksp-online.in latest by 30 April 2022. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference.